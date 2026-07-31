Boy George Drops Out Of Jesus Christ Superstar As Pro-Israel Song Sparks Controversy

Boy George exited Jesus Christ Superstar following backlash over his pro-Israel song release.
We Will Dance Again sparked debate with lyrics referencing the Gaza conflict and October 7 attacks.
The London musical continues until September while Culture Club's December UK tour remains scheduled.
Boy George has withdrawn from the upcoming London production of Jesus Christ Superstar after facing intense criticism over his recently released pro-Israel song We Will Dance Again. The singer, who was due to play King Herod, stepped away from the production as debate surrounding the track continued to grow online. His exit comes just days before the musical's scheduled opening, with his management saying the focus should remain on the show rather than the controversy.
Why did Boy George leave Jesus Christ Superstar?
Boy George, whose real name is George Alan O'Dowd, was scheduled to appear in the West End revival at the London Palladium. However, his manager Paul Kemsley announced on social media that the singer would no longer be part of the production.
According to Kemsley, it was said that George had never been afraid to stand by his personal beliefs but, in this case, it had been decided that stepping aside would allow the production to remain the main focus.
Pro-Israel song sparks online backlash
The controversy followed the release of We Will Dance Again, a song expressing support for Israel following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks. The title references a phrase associated with victims of the Nova music festival attack.
The lyrics, including lines such as "you say genocide, I say war" and "when you're attacked, that's what the army's for", drew criticism from many listeners amid the ongoing war in Gaza.
Boy George later wrote on Threads that the track had been created using AI and explained that it had been inspired by his visit to the Nova exhibition in London, which commemorates victims of the attacks. He also questioned why the word "genocide" had become uncomfortable for people to discuss publicly.
The singer rose to international fame as the frontman of Culture Club during the 1980s and remains one of Britain's most recognisable pop icons. Jesus Christ Superstar is set to run in London until September 5, while Culture Club is still expected to begin its UK tour in December.