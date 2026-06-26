Shah Rukh Khan Marks 34 Years Of Bollywood Debut In Mangalore

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated 34 years of his debut in Mangalore.
The actor was in the city for a private event.
He performed to his iconic tracks and had fans bursting in euphoria.
Shah Rukh Khan grooved to few of his most iconic tracks at a special event in Mangalore on June 25. Videos from the event quickly went viral on social media, showing Shah Rukh dancing to some of his biggest chartbusters, including Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Chammak Challo. The loudest cheers erupted when the superstar recreated memorable scenes from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, dialling up the nostalgia. The actor chose Mangalore to mark the 34th anniversary of his Bollywood debut, Raj Kanwar's 1992 romantic drama, Deewana.
The exultation began long before he arrived at the event. As soon as he stepped out of the Mangalore airport, Shah Rukh Khan was escorted to his car by his security team. Before leaving, the actor acknowledged the crowd, waving at the fans who had gathered outside to see him. Fans chanted his name and cheered as soon as he waved at them. The superstar was in Mangalore to attend a special event hosted by Rohan Corporation.
The 60-year-old superstar was greeted by thousands of enthusiastic fans who gathered outside the airport hoping to catch a glimpse of him. Following his exit from the airport, fans gathered at the event to watch him live. He was later seen at the event, entering while dancing to his popular dance anthem Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Siddharth Anand’s 2023 blockbuster spy thriller Pathaan. The film was a decisive turn in his career, minting extraordinary success after a slew of flops.
What Is The Superstar's Special Relationship To Mangalore?
Shah Rukh thanked his fans for all the love, “Thank you, Mangalore! First of all, when I was coming here, I didn’t know what to expect. But the warmth, love, goodness, and excitement, right from the airport to the drive down here, amidst all you people, felt great". Following his birth in New Delhi back in 1965, Shah Rukh Khan grew up in Mangalore till he turned five. His grandfather was the chief engineer of the Mangalore Port.
At "An Evening With Shah Rukh Khan" program organised at Adyar Garden, he reflected, "i'd have probably liked to be a teacher at St. Aloysius or Mount Carmel or Sharada College here". He raved about the city's warmth, culture, surging development. He unveiled Marina One, a luxury residential project planned by the firm. To wrap it up, there was also Indian Idol singer, Salman Ali, who brought energy. The crowd danced to Khan's Chaiyya Chaiyya, Koi Mil Gaya and Tumse Milke Dil Ka Jo Haal Kya Kahein.