Shah Rukh Khan Marks 34 Years Of Bollywood Debut In Mangalore

The exultation began long before he arrived at the event. As soon as he stepped out of the Mangalore airport, Shah Rukh Khan was escorted to his car by his security team. Before leaving, the actor acknowledged the crowd, waving at the fans who had gathered outside to see him. Fans chanted his name and cheered as soon as he waved at them. The superstar was in Mangalore to attend a special event hosted by Rohan Corporation.