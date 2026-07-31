Dilip Mahadu Gavit, Mohammed Basil Script Historic One-Two Finish In Men’s 100m T47 At CWG 2026

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 31 July 2026 2:31 pm

India produced a historic one-two finish in the men’s 100m T47 final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, with Dilip Mahadu Gavit winning gold and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath clinching silver. Gavit set a Games record and season-best mark of 10.71 seconds, while Basil clocked 10.83 seconds to secure second place. England’s Kevin Santos took bronze with 10.85 seconds. The result marked India’s third gold medal at the Glasgow Games and lifted its overall tally to 15 medals. President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Gavit and Basil for their landmark performances.