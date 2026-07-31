Dilip Mahadu Gavit, Mohammed Basil Script Historic One-Two Finish In Men’s 100m T47 At CWG 2026

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India produced a historic one-two finish in the men’s 100m T47 final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, with Dilip Mahadu Gavit winning gold and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath clinching silver. Gavit set a Games record and season-best mark of 10.71 seconds, while Basil clocked 10.83 seconds to secure second place. England’s Kevin Santos took bronze with 10.85 seconds. The result marked India’s third gold medal at the Glasgow Games and lifted its overall tally to 15 medals. President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Gavit and Basil for their landmark performances.

Glasgow CWG 2026 Men's 100m T47 para-athletics-India's Dilip Mahadu Gavit
India's Dilip Mahadu Gavit, left, gold medallist, and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath, silver medallist, pose with the national flag after finishing first and second in the Men's 100m T47 para-athletics event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Mens 100m T47 para-athletics-Dilip Mahadu Gavit
India's Dilip Mahadu Gavit poses with his gold medal after winning the Men's 100m T47 para-athletics event during the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. Dilip clocked a Commonwealth Games record 10.71 seconds to become the first Indian male para-athlete to win an athletics gold medal at the Games. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Mens 100m T47 para-athletics-Dilip Mahadu Gavit, Mohammed Basil
India's Dilip Mahadu Gavit, right, and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath clinched gold and silver medals in the Men's 100m T47 Final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Mens 100m T47 para-athletics- Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath
India's Dilip Mahadu Gavit, left, gold medallist, and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath, silver medallist, pose with the national flag after finishing first and second in the Men's 100m T47 para-athletics event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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CWG 2026 Mens 100m T47 para-athletics-Dilip Mahadu Gavit and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath
India's Dilip Mahadu Gavit, left, gold medallist, and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath, silver medallist, pose with their medals after the Men's 100m T47 para-athletics event during the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Mens 100m T47 para-athletics-Dilip Mahadu Gavit
India's Dilip Mahadu Gavit, left, gold medallist, and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath, silver medallist, pose with their medals after the Men's 100m T47 para-athletics event during the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Mens 100m T47 para-athletics-Dilip Mahadu Gavit
India's Dilip Mahadu Gavit, centre, gold medallist, Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath, left, silver medallist, and England's Thomas Young, bronze medallist, pose during the medal ceremony for the Men's 100m T47 para-athletics event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

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