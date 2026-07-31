Neeraj Chopra Vs Arshad Nadeem Vs Rumesh Pathirage - Commonwealth Games 2026 Javelin Final Set For South Asian Showdown

Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem, and Rumesh Pathirage will headline the Commonwealth Games 2026 men’s javelin final on Friday, 31 July
India has three finalists for the first time: Chopra (79.61m), Rohit Yadav (78.37m), and Yash Vir Singh (78.36m)
Pathirage topped qualifying with 82.84m and has already thrown 92.62m this season, better than Nadeem’s CWG record
The Commonwealth Games 2026 is set to get a spicy South Asian flavour on Friday, 31 July, when Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem, and Rumesh Pathirage go head-to-head in a blockbuster men’s javelin throw final in Glasgow.
What was once largely an India-Pakistan rivalry has now evolved into a fascinating three-nation battle, with India’s Olympic and world champion, Pakistan’s Olympic gold medallist and defending Commonwealth champion, and Sri Lanka’s rapidly rising javelin sensation all entering the final with genuine medal ambitions.
Pathirage’s explosive rise has added a new edge to the contest. The 23-year-old Sri Lankan has been one of the standout athletes of the 2026 season and arrives in Glasgow as arguably the form thrower in the field.
His breakthrough came at the Rome Diamond League, where he produced a sensational 92.62m throw, the eighth-best mark in world history. That effort would comfortably surpass Arshad Nadeem’s Commonwealth Games record of 90.18m set at Birmingham 2022.
India will also have a significant numerical advantage in the final. For the first time in Commonwealth Games history, the country has three javelin throwers in the final -- Neeraj Chopra (79.61m), Rohit Yadav (78.37m), and Yash Vir Singh (78.36m) -- reflecting the growing depth of Indian javelin beyond Chopra’s individual success.
What Happened In The Men’s Javelin Qualification Round?
The qualification round on Thursday produced a few surprises. Rumesh Pathirage topped the standings with 82.84m, achieved with his opening throw, while Anderson Peters of Grenada finished second with 81.29m and South Africa’s Douw Smit was third with 80.84m.
Chopra qualified comfortably in fifth place with 79.61m, while Nadeem advanced in seventh with 78.63m. Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh also secured their places in the 12-man final with throws of 78.37m and 78.36m respectively.
Interestingly, no athlete crossed the automatic qualification mark of 84.00m, with difficult weather conditions appearing to affect the field. Pathirage and Smit were the only throwers who needed just a single attempt to book their places in the final.
Neeraj Chopra Vs Arshad Nadeem: Head-To-Head
Friday’s final will mark the first meeting between Chopra and Nadeem in 2026 after injuries limited both athletes’ schedules earlier in the year. According to World Athletics head-to-head records, Chopra has won nine of their 10 international meetings, giving the Indian star a clear statistical edge.
Chopra’s resume includes Commonwealth Games gold (2018), Asian Games gold (2018 and 2022), Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020, and the 2023 World Championships title. His consistency across major championships has made him one of the most reliable performers in world athletics.
Pathirage Adds A New Dimension
While the spotlight naturally falls on Chopra and Nadeem, Pathirage has the form to disrupt the established order.
The Sri Lankan opened his season with 89.28m to win the Kip Keino Classic, followed it with 85.97m for second place in Rabat, then stunned the athletics world with his 92.62m Diamond League-winning throw in Rome. He later added another Diamond League victory in Doha and also won the Ostrava Golden Spike meet.
South Asian Rivalry Takes Centre Stage
Former world champion Anderson Peters remains a serious medal threat, but the strongest storyline belongs to South Asia’s three leading javelin forces.
Chopra represents India’s established dominance in the event, Nadeem carries Pakistan’s historic Olympic breakthrough, and Pathirage has emerged as the face of Sri Lanka’s new athletics generation.
With five of the top seven finishers from the Paris Olympic final in the field and India fielding an unprecedented three-man contingent, Friday’s contest is shaping up not merely as a Commonwealth Games medal event, but as a high-stakes South Asian rivalry that could redefine the region’s javelin hierarchy heading into the next World Championships cycle.
Men’s Javelin Throw Final: Field For Commonwealth Games 2026
Yash Vir Singh (India) — PB: 83.72m | SB: 83.72m
Ben East (England) — PB: 80.49m | SB: 80.49m
Cameron McEntyre (Australia) — PB: 85.73m | SB: 85.73m
Neeraj Chopra (India) — PB: 90.23m | SB: 85.69m
Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan) — PB: 92.97m | SB: 78.63m
Chinecherem Nnamdi (Nigeria) — PB: 84.68m | SB: 84.68m
Anderson Peters (Grenada) — PB: 93.07m | SB: 86.38m
Keyshawn Strachan (Bahamas) — PB: 84.27m | SB: 81.86m
Rohit Yadav (India) — PB: 87.05m | SB: 87.05m
Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (Sri Lanka) — PB: 92.62m | SB: 92.62m
Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad & Tobago) — PB: 90.16m | SB: 83.45m
Douw Smit (South Africa) — PB: 84.79m | SB: 84.79m
Commonwealth Games 2026 Men's Javelin Throw Final: Live Streaming And Schedule
When to watch the Commonwealth Games 2026 men’s javelin throw final?
The Commonwealth Games 2026 men’s javelin throw final, featuring Neeraj Chopra, is scheduled for Saturday, August 1, 2026, as per Indian Standard Time (IST). The event is set to begin at 12:45 AM IST, which is late night on Friday, July 31, in India.
Where to watch the Commonwealth Games 2026 men’s javelin throw final?
The Commonwealth Games 2026 men’s javelin throw final will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can watch the event on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi SD & HD (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada). The final will also be available on DD Sports as a free-to-air broadcast.
Live streaming of the men’s javelin throw final will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.