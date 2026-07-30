Neeraj Chopra At Commonwealth Games Live Streaming: Time, Preview - All You Need To Know Men's Javelin Throw Final

The men's javelin throw will take place on Saturday, August 1
Heading into the final, Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage holds the early bragging rights
India's Neeraj Chopra advanced safely in fifth place
The men's javelin throw final at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 features a global ensemble of superstars and is primed to be an intense battle following an unpredictable and challenging qualification round.
Heading into the final, Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage holds the early bragging rights after topping the field with an impressive 82.84-metre effort.
Pathirage, 23, will be a massive gold medal threat, especially given his sensational world-leading throw of 92.62 metres earlier in the 2026 athletic season.
He will face fierce opposition from Grenada's heavy-hitting former world champion, Anderson Peters, who qualified comfortably in second place with a mark of 81.29 metres.
South Africa's Douw Smit and England's Ben East round out the top four contenders, as they were the only other throwers able to crack the elusive 80-metre threshold under the tough qualifying conditions.
Meanwhile, the field's heavyweights had a conservative outing, apparently to save their energy for the main event.
India's Neeraj Chopra -- the former Olympic and 2018 Commonwealth champion -- advanced safely in fifth place with a single commanding 79.61-metre throw on his second attempt before skipping his final turn.
The depth of the final field is best highlighted by India's unprecedented success with three making the 12-man final -- Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh being the other two.
Defending Commonwealth champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan also had a measured approach, securing his passage to the final in seventh place with a throw of 78.63 metres.
Trinidad and Tobago's veteran former Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott narrowly survived the cut in eleventh place, while the biggest shock of the qualification arrived when Kenya's legendary former world champion Julius Yego bowed out in thirteenth place.
Commonwealth Games 2026, Men's Javelin Throw Final: Live Streaming
When and where will Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin final event be held in CWG 2026?
Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw final event will be held on Saturday, August 1 at 12:30 AM IST at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow.
How to watch the live telecast of Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin Throw final event in CWG 2026?
The men's javelin throw final will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi SD & HD, and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu & Kannada).
How to watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin Throw final event in CWG 2026?
Live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw final event at CWG 2026 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.