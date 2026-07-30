A Race Erased: Commonwealth Games Jury Nullifies T54 1500m Final For Total Rerun - Explained

Women's T54 1500m final will be rerun after a track incident involving CAN's Nandini Sharma
The para-athlete was found to be amidst an on-track collision that disrupted the competition
The collision involved four competitors, resulting in three overturned wheelchairs
The Women's T54 1500m final at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 will be rerun following a track incident and multiple team appeals. The initial race on Wednesday, 29 July 2026, witnessed an on-track collision that disrupted the competition.
Following the event, officials reviewed the footage and disqualified Canadian competitor Nandini Sharma for her role in the incident. The disqualification altered the podium standings and led to a series of official disputes.
The collision involved four competitors, resulting in three overturned wheelchairs and two athletes failing to finish the race.
Scotland's Melanie Woods initially won the race in a Games record time of 3:33.39, finishing ahead of Sharma (3:42.38) and England's Ellis Kottas (4:22.07). After the official video review and Sharma's disqualification, Kottas was moved up to second place, while Australia's Mikaela Dingley (4:42.25) was awarded the final spot on the podium.
Appeals And Official Ruling
Team Canada lodged an initial protest and a subsequent appeal against Sharma's disqualification, but officials rejected both challenges. However, the situation escalated when Team Australia and Team Mauritius submitted further appeals to the Jury of Appeal.
These teams argued that the incident had compromised the competitive integrity and requested a complete rerun. The Jury of Appeal upheld these final requests, nullifying the original results and erasing the initial podium order.
The rerun is now scheduled for Friday morning local time. Consequently, the medal ceremony has also been rescheduled, the final presentation before the evening track session begins.
"So, I'm not Commonwealth champion any more, and tomorrow morning we go again. So follow along for the plot because the drama keeps coming," said Woods, who is also due to compete in the T54 400m event during Friday's morning session.
Sharma's disqualification still stands, leaving a field of six competitors for the rerun.
Race Analysis And Collision Details
Open to female para-athletes in the T53 and T54 classifications with lower-limb impairments, this event is a new addition to the Commonwealth Games programme.
In a chaotic start to the race, Nandini Sharma cut off Mauritius's Noemi Alphonse at the first turn. The contact flipped Alphonse into the air and knocked Australia's Eliza Ault-Connell to the ground.
This accident triggered a chain reaction, sending Scotland's Joanna Robertson skidding across the track and forcing England's Ellis Kottas into the wall.
Historical Precedents
Rerunning a full track event is uncommon, but historical precedents exist in major international competitions.
At the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, the United States women's 4x100m relay team was allowed a solo rerun in what was termed 'Special Heat 3' after a Brazilian runner obstructed Allyson Felix during their heats.
The American team successfully qualified on time in their second attempt and ultimately went on to win the gold medal.