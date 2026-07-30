Martina Devi Maibam Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: IND Athlete In Medal Contention In Women's 86kg Final

Martina Devi Maibam At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the Women's weightlifting event at CWG as Martina Devi Maibam participates at the EDF Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Thursday, July 30

Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of Martina Devi Maibam as she looks to get India yet another medal in women's weightlifting - 86kg Final event. The event will take place at EDF Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow. Earlier this year, Martina made her most significant impact by achieving a remarkable clean sweep of national records at the IWLF National Youth, Junior and Senior Weightlifting Championships held in Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh. Catch all the updates from the Women's weightlifting event at CWG as Martina Devi Maibam participates at the EDF Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Thursday, July 30

LIVE UPDATES

30 Jul 2026, 06:40:19 pm IST Martina Devi Maibam At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Event To Start Martina Devi Maibam is the next competitor in the women’s +86kg category. She has established her entry weights at 105kg for the snatch and 140kg for the clean and jerk. She will encounter tough competition from Emily Campbell of England and Iuniarra Sipaia of Samoa.

30 Jul 2026, 06:16:39 pm IST Martina Devi Maibam At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Neeraj In Final Neeraj Chopra and his team did not have the most uplifting performance, but it's important to note that no medals are awarded during the qualification rounds. On the other hand, Pathirage continues to enhance his growing reputation, with Neeraj qualifying in fifth place, Rohit in ninth, and Yash Vir Singh in tenth place.

30 Jul 2026, 05:57:32 pm IST Martina Devi Maibam At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Martina's Rise Martina's ascent gained momentum throughout 2024. In December of that year, during the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships held in Doha, she secured two silver medals and one bronze in the junior +87kg division, achieving a total lift of 225kg.