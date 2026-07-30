Martina Devi Maibam Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: IND Athlete In Medal Contention In Women's 86kg Final

Martina Devi Maibam At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Event To Start
Martina Devi Maibam is the next competitor in the women’s +86kg category. She has established her entry weights at 105kg for the snatch and 140kg for the clean and jerk. She will encounter tough competition from Emily Campbell of England and Iuniarra Sipaia of Samoa.
Martina Devi Maibam At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Neeraj In Final
Neeraj Chopra and his team did not have the most uplifting performance, but it's important to note that no medals are awarded during the qualification rounds. On the other hand, Pathirage continues to enhance his growing reputation, with Neeraj qualifying in fifth place, Rohit in ninth, and Yash Vir Singh in tenth place.
Martina Devi Maibam At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Martina's Rise
Martina's ascent gained momentum throughout 2024. In December of that year, during the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships held in Doha, she secured two silver medals and one bronze in the junior +87kg division, achieving a total lift of 225kg.
Martina Devi Maibam At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Event & Timing Details
Weightlifting - Martina Devi Maibam in Women's 86+kg Final (Medal Event). The event will take place at 6:30pm IST.