India At Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does IND Stand After Day 7?

On Day 7, India climbed to 8th place with 15 medals (3 gold, 9 silver, 3 bronze)
Dilip Gavit and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath scripted history with a T47 100m gold-silver finish, while Murali Sreeshankar added a long jump silver
India’s boxers delivered a strong performance with six quarter-final wins
India enjoyed one of its strongest days at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, climbing to eighth place in the standings after a late-night medal surge on Wednesday.
A historic gold-silver finish in para athletics, another silver in athletics, and a perfect day for the boxing contingent highlighted a memorable Day 7 for India. The results took India’s tally to 15 medals (3 gold, 9 silver, 3 bronze).
Australia continued to lead the table with 103 medals, followed by Canada (39) and England (56), while India’s strong showing kept it in contention for a further climb as athletics and boxing enter their decisive stages.
The biggest moment came in the men’s T47 100m final, where India produced a stunning gold-silver finish. Dilip Gavit stormed to the gold medal with a Games record and season-best time of 10.71 seconds, while Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath followed in 10.83 seconds to claim silver and complete a memorable Indian one-two.
Gavit’s achievement carried an inspiring backstory. Born in Toran Dongari near Nashik, Maharashtra, he lost his right arm below the elbow after a childhood accident.
Raised in a humble farming family, he trained on the dusty roads of his village before being spotted by coach Vaijnath Kale. The 2022 Asian Para Games gold medallist has now added a Commonwealth Games title to his growing list of achievements.
Less than an hour before the para athletics triumph, Murali Sreeshankar secured silver in the men’s long jump final with a best effort of 8.09m on his second attempt.
The Kerala athlete had briefly led the competition before Jamaica’s Tajay Gayle produced a winning jump of 8.15m. Sreeshankar’s silver came four years after his Birmingham 2022 silver medal, making it back-to-back Commonwealth podium finishes. Lokesh Sathyanathan also impressed, finishing fifth with 7.97m.
India’s boxers then delivered a perfect day inside the ring, with six quarter-final victories ensuring at least six more medals for the country because all semi-finalists are guaranteed bronze medals.
Sakshi Choudhary (women’s 51kg), Arundhati Choudhary (women’s 70kg), Sachin Siwach (men’s 60kg), Ankush Yadav (men’s 80kg), Narender Berwal (men’s +90kg), and Jaismine Lamboria (women’s 57kg) all advanced to the semi-finals.
Jaismine completed the clean sweep with a 4-1 victory, taking India’s assured boxing medal count in Glasgow to 10 medals.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Table (After Day 7)
|Pos
|Team
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Australia
|47
|21
|35
|103
|2
|Canada
|14
|11
|14
|39
|3
|England
|12
|27
|17
|56
|4
|Scotland
|9
|7
|7
|23
|5
|Nigeria
|7
|5
|2
|14
|6
|South Africa
|6
|8
|8
|22
|7
|Malaysia
|6
|2
|3
|11
|8
|India
|3
|9
|3
|15
|9
|New Zealand
|3
|7
|4
|14
|10
|Jamaica
|3
|0
|1
|4
|11
|Wales
|2
|5
|8
|15
|12
|Kenya
|2
|2
|2
|6
|13
|Northern Ireland
|1
|2
|4
|7
|14
|Jersey
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|Samoa
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|Cameroon
|1
|0
|0
|1
|17
|Cyprus
|0
|3
|2
|5
|18
|Uganda
|0
|2
|1
|3
|19
|Singapore
|0
|2
|0
|2
|20
|Ghana
|0
|1
|0
|1
|20
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|0
|1
|22
|Nauru
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Trinidad and Tobago
|0
|0
|1
|1
Beyond the medal winners, India had a productive day across athletics and other sports. Animesh Kujur qualified for the men’s 200m final, while Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan and Yashas Palaksha progressed to the men’s 400m hurdles final with times of 49.51s and 49.65s respectively.
Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samrpreet Singh also advanced to the men’s shot put final.
In the women’s events, Parul Chaudhary finished fifth in the 3000m steeplechase final with 9:26.75s, narrowly missing out on a medal, while Manpreet Kaur placed fourth in the women’s shot put with a best throw of 17.49m.
India also endured a few near misses. In the men’s discus throw F42-44/F61-64 final, Sagar Thayat finished sixth with a season-best 51.79m, and Devender Kumar ended seventh with 48.20m.
In para swimming, Suyash Jadhav came heartbreakingly close to a medal, finishing fourth in the men’s 50m freestyle S7 final with 31.63s, just 0.30 seconds behind the bronze medallist. Chaitanya Kulkarni finished fifth in 33.17s.
The late surge of medals and strong performances across disciplines made Day 7 one of India’s most successful days in Glasgow so far.
The action now shifts to Day 8, where two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra headlines India’s campaign in track and field. With boxing medals already assured and several athletics finalists still in contention, Thursday offers another major opportunity for India to strengthen its medal tally and continue its climb up the Commonwealth Games standings.