Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7 Preview: Full India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

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India eye another fruitful day at Commonwealth Games 2026 as star athlete like Tajinderpal Singh Toor and top boxers including Sachin Siwach and Jaismine Lamboria headline the country's Day 7 schedule in Glasgow

Tajinder Singh Toor Commonwealth Games 2026
India eye another fruitful day at Commonwealth Games 2026 as star athlete like Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be in action. Photo: File

  • Indian athletes aim to extend medal run on Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7

  • Athletics, Boxing remain strong areas of hope for India

  • Check the schedule and live streaming info of Day 7 below

The action at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow intensifies dramatically as the Indian contingent prepares for a jam-packed schedule on July 29, Wednesday, filled with high-stakes medal rounds, intense track and field qualification events, and crucial boxing quarter-finals.

Weightlifting action takes center stage early on the platform, with Sanjana eyeing a podium finish in the women's 77kg category, followed later by the men's 94kg medal ceremony.

In the pool, Indian swimmers and para-swimmers will dive into action across multiple preliminary heats, looking to book their spots in the marquee evening finals, including the men's 200m and the men's 50m S7 showdowns.

The athletics arena will witness a busy integrated schedule featuring track and field stars. Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Amardeep Singh Gill will kick off their campaign in the men's shot put qualifiers, while sprinters Sajan Prakash and Animesh Kujur take to the track for the men's 200m events.

As the day transitions into the evening session, attention will lock onto the marquee men's long jump final with Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Satyanathan in the mix, alongside the women's shot put featuring Manpreet Kaur, para discus throwers Devender Kumar and Sagar Thyat, and Parul Chaudhary headlining the grueling women's 3000m steeplechase final.

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The boxing ring will witness fierce battles as pugilists fight for semifinal berths across two massive sessions. Session 1 features crucial quarter-final bouts with Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Ankush, and Narender Berwal stepping between the ropes.

Session 2 brings further quarter-final action, highlighted by Jaismine Lamboria looking to punch her ticket deeper into the tournament. Additionally, the greens will see strategic brilliance unfold as the Indian men's pairs team takes on Namibia in lawn bowls.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7: Indians In Action (All timings in IST)

Weightlifting

  • 2:00 PM – Women's 77kg – Sanjana (Medal Ceremony at 4:07 PM)

  • 8:37 PM – Men's 94kg – Medal Ceremony

Swimming & Para-Swimming

  • 3:12 PM – Men's 200m

  • 3:44 PM – Men's 50m S7 - Heat 1 – Chaitanya Kulkarni, Suyash Jadhav

  • 11:51 PM – Men's 200m Final

  • 12:46 AM – Men's 50m S7 Final

Athletics & Para Athletics (Switch to Athletics Integrated)

  • 3:35 PM – Men's Shot Put Qualifiers – Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Amardeep Singh Gill

  • 3:44 PM – Men's 200m – Sajan Prakash

  • 4:02 PM – Sprinting: Men's 200m – Animesh Kujur

  • 11:54 PM – Men's Long Jump Final – Murali Sreeshankar, Lokesh Satyanathan

  • 12:03 AM – Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 – Yashas Palaksha (Heat 1), Santhosh Kumar (Heat 2)

  • 12:31 AM – Women's Shot Put – Manpreet Kaur

  • 12:55 AM – Para Discus Throw: Men's F42-44/65-64 – Devender Kumar, Sagar Thyat

  • 1:42 AM – Sprinting: Men's T47 100m Final – Dilip Gavit, Mohammad Basil

  • 1:55 AM – Men's Long Jump Medal Ceremony

  • 2:05 AM – Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final – Parul Chaudhary

  • 2:10 AM – Women's Shot Put Medal Ceremony

Boxing Quarter Finals

  • Session 1 (4:30 PM – 7:45 PM)

    • 4:45 PM – Women's 51kg QF – Caitlin Fryers (NIR) vs Sakshi Chaudhary

    • 5:30 PM – Women's 70kg QF – Arundhati Choudhary vs Morgan Henderson (NZL)

    • 6:15 PM – Men's 65kg QF – Sachin Siwach vs Treasure

    • 7:00 PM – Men's 75-80kg QF – Ankush vs Jade

    • 7:30 PM – Men's 90+kg QF – Narender Berwal vs Seko

  • Session 2 (10:30 PM – 12:30 AM)

    • 11:00 PM – Women's 54-57kg QF – Jaismine Lamboria vs Elise

Lawn Bowls

  • 8:55 PM – Men's Pairs – India vs Namibia

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7: Live Streaming Details

Q

Who is the host for the Commonwealth Games 2026?

A

The XXIII Commonwealth Games will be hosted by Glasgow, Scotland.

Q

Where to watch the Commonwealth Games 2026?

A

The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available for live telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can get the live streaming of the CWG on SonyLIV mobile app and website.

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