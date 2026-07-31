Outlook Explains | A $100,000 Fee To Work In The US? Why Trump's New Proposal Could Hit Indian Students Hard

If implemented, the proposal would represent one of the most significant changes to the post-study work pathway for foreign students in decades. The measure has not yet been formally announced or published as a regulation, but it reflects a broader push to tighten legal immigration and prioritise American workers. For Indian students—who form one of the largest international student communities in the US and rely heavily on OPT as a bridge to H-1B visas—the proposal could substantially increase the cost and uncertainty of pursuing higher education in America.