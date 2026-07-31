UP: Sambhal Makes 130-km Routes Pothole-Free for Barefoot Kanwars

Special medical teams have been stationed at major routes, Shiva temples and the five ghats along the Ganga (Rajghat, Sankara Ghat, Sadhumani Ghat, Asadpur Ghat and Hari Baba Bandh Ghat), with 102 and 108 ambulance services kept on alert round the clock. Divers have also been deployed at five major Ganga ghats as the administration aims to maintain its record of zero drowning incidents over the past five years.