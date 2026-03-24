Buy King: Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Jun Ho To Lead The Netflix K-Drama; Filming To Begin In April 2026 - Report

Summary of this article
Ju Ji Hoon and Lee Jun Ho will lead Netflix's series Buy King.
It will reportedly have 10 episode and will be directed by Space Sweepers (2021) fame Jo Sung-hee.
The filming will start in April 2026 and is likely to be released in the second-half of 2027.
Netflix's upcoming K-drama Buy King will star Ju Ji Hoon and Lee Jun Ho, reported What's on Netflix. It will be directed by Space Sweepers (2021) fame Jo Sung-hee, and the filming will begin in April 2026. Buy King is said to be about wealthy families of South Korea as they fight to take over multi-billion-dollar conglomerates.
About Buy King
Buy King was previously titled Viking. It marks Sung-hee's second collaboration with Netflix after his sci-fi blockbuster, Space Sweepers. The Buy King series will be written by Lee Shin Ho, who is known for writing My Mighty Princess and The Chaser.
As per MyDramaList, the synopsis for the series reads: "Centred on the hidden family wars of a Korean chaebols, a captivating story that delves into the complex family dynamics of South Korea’s wealthiest, their succession battles, and the fierce struggles among family members to claim the throne of a multi-billion-dollar family business."
Buy King cast
Ju Ji Hoon will reportedly play Han Tae Jun in the Netflix series. His character is described as a man "who shows no mercy in the face of success and power."
He had earlier starred in Netflix's projects Kingdom, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, and Hyena.
Lee Jun Ho is said to play Han Ji Yeol, "a third-generation chaebol heir who is a corporate risk analysis expert and a cold-blooded strategist." He has a rivalry with his uncle, Han Tae-jun, who plays the villain."
Jun Ho also starred in several Netflix dramas such as Cashero, Typhoon Family, and King the Land.
Buy King release date
The series will reportedly have 10 episodes. It is likely to be released in the second-half of 2027.