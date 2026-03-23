Bloodhounds Season 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi Starrer K-drama; Trailer Out

According to the official synopsis, Gun-woo and Woo-jin are hardened by the battles they’ve fought together. "Having taken down the loan sharks, Gun-woo is more motivated than ever to pursue his dream of becoming a boxing champion — with Woo-jin now fully in his corner as his coach and chosen family. But the duo face a menacing new foe who fights for money and power above all else: Baek-jeong (Jung Ji-hoon). Once again, Gun-woo and Woo-jin must fight to protect everything they hold dear."