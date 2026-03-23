Bloodhounds Season 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi Starrer K-drama; Trailer Out

Bloodhounds Season 2 OTT release: Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi have returned with their respective roles. The K-drama is set for an April premiere.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Bloodhounds Season 2 OTT
Bloodhounds Season 2 OTT release update Photo: Netflix
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • After captivating a large audience all across the globe, K-drama Bloodhounds is back with Season 2 after three years.

  • The trailer has been unveiled, which promises higher stakes in season 2.

  • Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi have returned with their respective roles.

Bloodhounds Season 2 OTT release date: Korean drama Bloodhounds' new season is back with its lead stars Woo Do-hwan (Kim Gun-woo) and Lee Sang-yi (Hong Woo-jin). Directed by Kim Joo-hwan, the K-drama series is based on Jeong Chan’s popular Naver Webtoon. It is all set for an April premiere. Ahead of it, the makers unveiled a hard-hitting trailer. Here's when and where to watch Bloodhounds Season 2 on OTT.

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Bloodhounds Season 2 cast and plot explained

Bloodhounds follows the journey of two individuals: Gun-woo and Woo-jin, who get into the world of loan sharks in search of wealth, only to land in a web of darker forces. Gun-woo, a determined boxer, enters the dangerous world to pay off his debts. He partners with his former rival Woo-jin to bring down the notorious loan shark.

The new season of the boxing revenge saga picks up three years later with higher stakes, moving into the ruthless world of an underground international boxing league.

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According to the official synopsis, Gun-woo and Woo-jin are hardened by the battles they’ve fought together. "Having taken down the loan sharks, Gun-woo is more motivated than ever to pursue his dream of becoming a boxing champion — with Woo-jin now fully in his corner as his coach and chosen family. But the duo face a menacing new foe who fights for money and power above all else: Baek-jeong (Jung Ji-hoon). Once again, Gun-woo and Woo-jin must fight to protect everything they hold dear."

Watch the trailer of Bloodhounds Season 2 here.

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Bloodhounds Season 2 OTT release date

The second season of Bloodhounds will premiere on Netflix on April 3, 2026.

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