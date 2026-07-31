DC Trailer: Lokesh Kanagaraj And Wamiqa Gabbi Are Caught Between Criminals And Corrupt Police Officers

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

The trailer of DC starring filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj in his acting debut alongside Wamiqa Gabbi has been unveiled. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, releasing August 7, 2026.

DC trailer out
Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi DC trailer out Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj makes his acting debut as the lead character Devadas in the upcoming romantic action thriller DC.

  • The newly released trailer showcases an intense narrative of a gangster caught between criminals, extremists, and corrupt police officers.

  • Actress Wamiqa Gabbi stars alongside Kanagaraj as the female lead Chandra, depicting a relationship tested by betrayal and sacrifice.

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj stars in a lead role as Devadas in the upcoming film DC. The makers have launched the official trailer for the action thriller, showcasing Devadas' battle with cops and criminals. DC seems to be a gangster story centered on the tragedy of love.

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi stars alongside Kanagaraj as the female lead.

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What's inside DC trailer

The two-minute-32-second trailer introduces Devadas (Kanagaraj), who is running from his past and the law and is trapped in chaos.

The plot intertwines two criminal cases. Investigators probe the murder of a police officer and separately track a gang looting discarded weapons. Devadas becomes trapped in a conflict involving criminals, extremists and the police.

Chandra, played by Gabbi, meets Devadas in a twist of fate. They form a relationship tested by betrayal, sacrifice and constant threat. They have enemies all around and Devadas and Chandra have to depend on one another. Parvathi, portrayed by Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, brings temporary calm to his turbulent life.

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The trailer asks, "When a crime is committed, the police step in to solve it. But when the police themselves commit a crime, who'd step in to question it?"

Watch the trailer here.

About DC team

Arun Matheswaran has directed the film. His previous work include Rocky, Saani Kaayidham and Captain Miller. Sun Pictures have backed the project.

Composer Anirudh Ravichander has created a 15-track album for the film.

Arun Ranjan has written the additional screenplay and Franklin Jacob and Arun Matheswaran wrote dialogues. Mukesh G has handled the cinematography while G. K. Prasanna is the editor.

Dharma Productions will distribute the film across Hindi-speaking markets in North India.

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DC will hit the screens on August 7, 2026.

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