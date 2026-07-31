Spider-Man: Brand New Day Credits Scene Explained: Tom Holland’s MCU Future Teased

Spider-Man: Brand New Day introduces Jean Grey and reshapes Spider-Man's MCU journey.
The post-credits scene places Spider-Man in space, teasing another Marvel adventure ahead.
Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars remain the strongest possibilities for Tom Holland's return.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day credits scene has left Marvel fans with plenty of questions about Tom Holland's future in the MCU. The film's ending not only introduces a major mutant character but also teases Spider-Man's next destination, suggesting that his journey could soon extend far beyond Earth. While the credits stop short of confirming his next appearance, they strongly hint that Peter Parker's story is only getting bigger.
Jean Grey's surprise debut changes everything
One of the film's biggest reveals is that Sadie Sink plays Jean Grey. Initially presented as the story's antagonist, Jean is later shown to be acting after the Department of Damage Control allegedly kidnapped and killed her older sister, Sara. After Spider-Man uncovers the truth, she abandons her revenge, dissolves the psychic barrier trapping New York City and is saved after Peter takes a sniper's bullet intended for her.
The ending also delivers an emotional moment as Peter meets Ned at a café. Although Doctor Strange's spell erased everyone's memories of Peter Parker, Ned instinctively completes their old secret handshake after Peter introduces himself again, hinting that fragments of those memories may still survive.
Will Spider-Man return in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars?
The post-credits scene offers the strongest clue about Spider-Man's future. Ned's Spider-Man tracking app suddenly zooms out beyond Earth before locating the hero somewhere in space. The sequence concludes with the familiar message that Spider-Man will return, without confirming where.
Tom Holland has not officially been announced as part of the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, leading to speculation that Marvel may be saving his appearance as a surprise. If that does not happen, Avengers: Secret Wars appears to be the likelier destination. The comic storyline centres on Battleworld, where heroes from multiple universes are brought together, potentially allowing Holland's Spider-Man to reunite with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield once again.
Marvel has not officially confirmed Holland's next MCU appearance. However, the ending of Spider-Man: Brand New Day clearly positions the web-slinger for another major chapter in the franchise while opening the door to the MCU's expanding multiverse.