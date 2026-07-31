Spider-Man: Brand New Day Credits Scene Explained: Tom Holland’s MCU Future Teased

Tom Holland has not officially been announced as part of the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, leading to speculation that Marvel may be saving his appearance as a surprise. If that does not happen, Avengers: Secret Wars appears to be the likelier destination. The comic storyline centres on Battleworld, where heroes from multiple universes are brought together, potentially allowing Holland's Spider-Man to reunite with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield once again.