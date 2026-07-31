I'm Game Trailer: Dulquer Salmaan Enters a Ruthless Sports Betting World Seeking Revenge

I'm Game trailer introduces Dulquer Salmaan as a gambler driven by algorithms and revenge.
Thriller features over 100 South Indian locations with stylised action and psychological conflict.
Trailer released after technical delay ahead of August 20 worldwide theatrical release.
I'm Game trailer has finally arrived after an unexpected delay on Dulquer Salmaan's birthday, offering the first detailed look at the actor's ambitious action thriller. Directed by RDX filmmaker Nahas Hidhayath, the nearly three-minute preview introduces Dulquer as Dan John, a gambler who believes that algorithms, rather than luck, determine every outcome. Set inside a dangerous sports betting network, the film promises a mix of psychological tension, stylised action and revenge.
I'm Game trailer explores a dangerous betting syndicate
The trailer opens with a philosophical narration suggesting that life itself is a game controlled by opposing forces before shifting into an underground world where betting syndicates, influential businessmen and politicians operate together.
Introducing himself, Dan declares, "I'm luck's worst habit," making it clear that calculations and probabilities shape every decision he makes. As the story unfolds, he is shown navigating violent confrontations while carrying the emotional scars of his past. Another character refers to him as "just her patient", hinting that psychological trauma could play a major role in his journey.
The revenge angle becomes increasingly prominent as Dan vows, "I'm going to settle everyone," before adding, "Whether it's gambling or life, never give up." The trailer also showcases elaborate action choreography, high-speed car chases and an eerie closing moment featuring Mysskin's mysterious antagonist asking, "Are you feeling sleepy?"
Trailer delay and release details
The trailer was originally scheduled to launch on Dulquer Salmaan's birthday but was postponed because of a technical issue. Addressing fans, the actor apologised for the delay, explaining that the team had decided against releasing an unfinished version. It was stated by Dulquer that the team wanted to deliver "the best possible experience" instead of compromising on quality.
The film stars Kayadu Lohar as the female lead alongside Mysskin, Antony Varghese (Pepe), Kathir, Vinay Forrt, Samyuktha Viswanathan and Sandy Master. The Telugu trailer was unveiled by Jr NTR, who also praised the film on social media.
Shot across more than 100 locations in South India, I'm Game is written by Sajeer Baba, Bilal Moidu and Ismail Aboobacker from a story by Nahas Hidhayath, with dialogues by Adarsh Sukumaran, Shahabas Rasheed and Sajeer Baba. Anbariv has choreographed the action while Jakes Bejoy has composed the background score. Dulquer has co-produced the film with Jom Varghese under the Wayfarer Films banner.
The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 20 in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada as an Onam release.