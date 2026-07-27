Spider-Man: Brand New Day CBFC Removes Tom Holland-Zendaya's 8 Min Kiss Ahead Of India Release

Spider-Man: Brand New Day received a UA certificate with multiple CBFC-directed edits.
CBFC reportedly removed an eight-second kissing sequence featuring Tom Holland and Zendaya before release.
Marvel's latest Spider-Man film arrives in Indian cinemas on July 30 with minor modifications.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day has cleared the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ahead of its theatrical release in India, but not without a few changes. The latest Marvel film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya has reportedly been granted a UA certificate after the certification board directed the removal of an eight-second kissing scene, muted certain expletives and mandated anti-liquor health warnings during scenes featuring alcohol consumption.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day gets CBFC clearance with edits
According to Variety India, the CBFC awarded the film a UA certificate, making it suitable for family viewing with parental guidance. However, the board instructed the makers to remove an eight-second romantic kissing sequence between Tom Holland and Zendaya before the film could be screened in Indian cinemas.
The report also stated that select expletives in both the English audio track and subtitles were muted or removed. In addition, static anti-liquor health warnings will appear during scenes depicting alcohol consumption, in line with existing certification guidelines for theatrical releases.
Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues Peter Parker's story after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Following Doctor Strange's spell that erased the world's memory of Peter's identity, the new film explores the superhero's struggle with isolation while introducing a fresh chapter in his journey.
Zendaya reprises her role as MJ alongside Tom Holland, with several returning cast members and new additions joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The trailers have teased a more grounded narrative while retaining the franchise's signature humour, emotional storytelling and large-scale action.
The film is scheduled to release in Indian cinemas on July 30. While audiences will watch a slightly edited version due to the CBFC's directives, the film's core narrative and action sequences remain unchanged.