Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Tom Holland-Starrer Scripts Biggest Hollywood Opener In India

The English version emerged as the biggest contributor, minting Rs 32.25 crore nett with an occupancy of 55 per cent, while the Hindi version collected Rs 22 crore nett and registered the highest occupancy among all language versions at 95 per cent. The Telugu version added Rs 3.25 crore nett with 65 per cent occupancy, followed by the Tamil version with Rs 3 crore nett and 66 per cent occupancy. The Malayalam version collected Rs 0.07 crore nett with an occupancy of 34 per cent, while the Kannada version earned Rs 0.03 crore nett and recorded 12 per cent occupancy.