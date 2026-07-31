Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Tom Holland-Starrer Scripts Biggest Hollywood Opener In India

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Published at:

The film surged past opening-day records, earlier held by Avengers; Endgame. On Day 1, Brand New Day has raked in Rs 60 crore net in India.

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Summary of this article

  • Spider-Man: Brand New Day cracked box office records on Day 1.

  • Tom Holland's film emerged the highest-ever Hollywood opener in India.

  • The record was earlier maintained by Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day stormed Indian box office with record-breaking opening, becoming the biggest Day 1 grosser for a Hollywood film in the country. The Tom Holland-led Marvel film has strode past the opening-day record previously held by Avengers: Endgame (2019). In US, Brand New Day is primed to billow past the preview figures for the 2021 previous chapter Spider-Man: No Way Home.

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By Debanjan Dhar

According to the trade tracker Sacnilk, Spider-Man 4 collected Rs 60.60 crore net and Rs 74.46 crore gross in India on its opening day.

Released across 17,250 shows on Thursday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day recorded an overall occupancy of 72.3 per cent, taking its India gross collection to Rs 72.44 crore. Spider-Man 4 has beaten the opening of Tom’s recent release, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, that also stars Holland, in India.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Regional Versions Collection

The English version emerged as the biggest contributor, minting Rs 32.25 crore nett with an occupancy of 55 per cent, while the Hindi version collected Rs 22 crore nett and registered the highest occupancy among all language versions at 95 per cent. The Telugu version added Rs 3.25 crore nett with 65 per cent occupancy, followed by the Tamil version with Rs 3 crore nett and 66 per cent occupancy. The Malayalam version collected Rs 0.07 crore nett with an occupancy of 34 per cent, while the Kannada version earned Rs 0.03 crore nett and recorded 12 per cent occupancy.

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Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the fourth MCU Spider-Man feature. The film follows Holland's Peter Parker as he deals with the fallout of the events of No Way Home.

The film also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink and Jon Bernthal. In the US, the film released on 31 July, a day after India.

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