Ramayana Trailer Offers Glimpse Into The Epic Battle Between Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama And Yash's Ravana

Yash dominates Ramayana trailer as Ravana. Ranbir Kapoor is the warrior might as Rama and Sai Pallavi's swayamvar as Sita, showcase their divine casting.
Lara Dutta's Kaikeyi extracts the fateful promise that forces Rama, Sita, and Ravie Dubey's Lakshmana into a 14-year exile.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana Part 1 is releasing globally in Diwali 2026.
The much-awaited trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was unveiled today at 4:15 am during the Brahma Muhurat, in five languages. The trailer gave us a glimpse into the world of the mythological epic, introducing Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana.
Ramayana trailer breakdown
Ramayana trailer shows Ranbir Kapoor vs Yash. Apart from introducing the main characters, the trailer also introduces Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, and Arun Govil as Dasharatha.
It shows Rama’s physical power, inner strength, and fighting spirit and Sita’s swayamvar. The footage also shows the promise extracted by Kaikeyi that forces Rama, Sita and Lakshmana into a 14-year exile. Viewers also see Lakshmana cutting Surpanakha’s nose, the drawing of the Lakshman Rekha and the subsequent abduction of Sita.
It's Yash who steals the show and dominates the trailer as Ravana. He enters in the first scene itself as a king without a kingdom who wins over the three worlds.
Sunny Deol as Hanuman is nowhere in the trailer.
Watch Ramayana official trailer here.
Massive production scale
Ramayana is reportedly mounted on a massive budget of Rs 4,000 crore. The project is backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.
Oscar winners Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman composed the music. This marks their first collaboration on an Indian film. Mad Max action director Guy Norris designed the action sequences, Pankaj Kumar serves as cinematographer. The screenplay has been written by Tiwari and Shridhar Raghavan.
The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara and Adinath Kothare as Bharat.
Shobana, Kunal Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi and Ajinkya Deo are also part of the cast.
Ramayana release date
The film will be released into two parts. Shot specifically for IMAX screens, the first instalment will debut globally during Diwali 2026 while the second chapter arrives a year later during Diwali 2027.