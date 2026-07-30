Ramayana Trailer Offers Glimpse Into The Epic Battle Between Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama And Yash's Ravana

The much-awaited trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was unveiled today at 4:15 am during the Brahma Muhurat, in five languages. The trailer gave us a glimpse into the world of the mythological epic, introducing Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana.