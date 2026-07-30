No Evidence Against CM Satheesan in FCRA Case, Vigilance Closes Probe: Chennithala

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday said the VACB has found no evidence against Chief Minister V D Satheesan in connection with allegations linked to the Punarjani flood rehabilitation project and decided to close all proceedings in the case.
Talking to reporters here, Chennithala said the vigilance probe did not find any material to link Satheesan with alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) or any other irregularity connected with the project executed in his constituency Paravur years ago.
"The chief minister was not directly involved in any financial transaction, nor did the probe find any evidence against him. The decision was taken based on the report of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) director," he said.
Chennithala alleged that the previous LDF government had decided to recommend a CBI probe into the matter for political reasons.