Kirti Kulhari Duped Of Rs 2.44 Lakh In Credit Card Fraud; Mumbai Police Register Case

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Mumbai Police have registered a case after actor Kirti Kulhari lost Rs 2.44 lakh in a fraudulent credit card scam involving unauthorised foreign transactions.

Kirti Kulhari
Kirti Kulhari becomes victim of cyber fraud Photo: Instagram/Kirti Kulhari
Summary of this article

  • Kirti Kulhari fell victim to a credit card fraud resulting in unauthorised foreign transactions worth Rs 2.44 lakh.

  • The Amboli police in Mumbai registered a case after Kulhari noticed a fraudulent transaction of $2,525 to Aeromexico Airlines on July 24.

  • Preliminary police investigations suspect digital theft, as Kulhari did not share her card PIN or banking details with anyone.

  • Cyber experts and Mumbai police are currently analysing the actor's banking history and digital trails to track down the perpetrators.

Actor Kirti Kulhari has fallen prey to a cyber fraud. Amboli police in Mumbai have registered a case against unknown persons following a complaint by Kulhari. Unauthorised foreign transactions totalling over Rs 2.43 lakh—approximately Rs 2.44 lakh—were made using her credit card.

Kirti Kulhari Credit Card Fraud details

The incident occurred on the night of July 24 when the 43-year-old actor, who stays on Yari Road, Versova, was travelling to a multiplex in Andheri West. Cyber criminals allegedly used her details to make the fraudulent transactions, ABP News reported.

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The fraud unravelled quickly. Kulhari received a bank alert during her journey detailing a $2,525 transaction to Aeromexico Airlines.

She immediately contacted her bank's customer care. Bank officials checked her account details and found that four separate unauthorised transactions had been processed.

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The bank blocked the credit card immediately to prevent further misuse.

Digital theft suspected

Preliminary investigations show Kulhari did not reveal her card PIN or banking details to anyone.

Investigators suspect digital theft, believing criminals stole her card details technically through her mobile phone, online account or other digital networks. Direct physical access to the card appears unlikely.

Amboli police and cyber experts are analysing her banking history, tracking transactions and digital trails to identify the perpetrators.

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Kirti Kulhari work front

Kulhari recently completed shooting her debut feature film as a producer.

She featured in several projects, including Uri: The Surgical Strike and Mission Mangal (2019). She also starred in web series like Four More Shots Please!Criminal Justice and Human.

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