Ramayana Reportedly Bags Rs 75 Crore T-Series Music Deal Ahead Of Trailer Launch

Ramayana reportedly secured a Rs 75 crore music rights deal with T-Series.
The agreement covers both parts of Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic franchise.
Ramayana Part 1 trailer arrives before the film's planned Diwali 2026 release.
Ramayana has reportedly landed one of the biggest music rights deals in Indian cinema ahead of its much-awaited trailer launch. According to a report, T-Series has acquired the audio rights for both parts of Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic for a refundable advance of Rs 75 crore. The development comes as excitement builds around the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, with fans eagerly awaiting its first trailer.
T-Series reportedly acquires Ramayana music rights
According to Hindustan Times, several music labels were in contention before T-Series secured the rights to the two-part franchise. It was reported that the record label paid a refundable advance of Rs 75 crore, making it one of the largest music rights deals for an Indian film.
A source associated with the company was quoted by the publication as saying that a refundable advance of Rs 75 crore had been paid for the music rights, with the agreement covering the soundtrack of both instalments. Confidence in the film's musical potential was also said to be high within T-Series.
Ramayana trailer and cast details
The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, alongside Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal and Arun Govil in pivotal roles. Its music has been composed by Academy Award winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, while the two-part franchise is being mounted on a reported budget exceeding Rs 4,000 crore.
Director Nitesh Tiwari recently revealed at San Diego Comic-Con that the first instalment would conclude with a cliffhanger to leave audiences eager for the second chapter. It was explained by the filmmaker that the story was too expansive to be told in a single film.
The trailer for Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to be unveiled during the Brahma muhurat at 4:15 am IST on July 30, while the film itself is set for a Diwali 2026 release. The second instalment will follow during Diwali 2027.