Ramayana Reportedly Bags Rs 75 Crore T-Series Music Deal Ahead Of Trailer Launch

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The agreement is said to cover both parts of Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic, making it one of Indian cinema's biggest audio rights deals.

Ramayana
Ramayana Bags Rs 75 Crore Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Ramayana reportedly secured a Rs 75 crore music rights deal with T-Series.

  • The agreement covers both parts of Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic franchise.

  • Ramayana Part 1 trailer arrives before the film's planned Diwali 2026 release.

Ramayana has reportedly landed one of the biggest music rights deals in Indian cinema ahead of its much-awaited trailer launch. According to a report, T-Series has acquired the audio rights for both parts of Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic for a refundable advance of Rs 75 crore. The development comes as excitement builds around the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, with fans eagerly awaiting its first trailer.

T-Series reportedly acquires Ramayana music rights

According to Hindustan Times, several music labels were in contention before T-Series secured the rights to the two-part franchise. It was reported that the record label paid a refundable advance of Rs 75 crore, making it one of the largest music rights deals for an Indian film.

A source associated with the company was quoted by the publication as saying that a refundable advance of Rs 75 crore had been paid for the music rights, with the agreement covering the soundtrack of both instalments. Confidence in the film's musical potential was also said to be high within T-Series.

Ranbir Kapoor addresses Ramayana casting critics at Comic-Con 2026 - Ran Kapoor pic (right) - AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Ranbir Kapoor pic as Lord Ram - YouTube
Ranbir Kapoor Reacts To Criticism Over His Casting As Lord Ram In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana At Comic-Con 2026

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Ramayana trailer and cast details

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, alongside Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal and Arun Govil in pivotal roles. Its music has been composed by Academy Award winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, while the two-part franchise is being mounted on a reported budget exceeding Rs 4,000 crore.

Related Content
Ranbir Kapoor addresses Ramayana casting critics at Comic-Con 2026 - Ran Kapoor pic (right) - AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Ranbir Kapoor pic as Lord Ram - YouTube
Still - X
Ramayana trailer release date announced - X
Ramayana first look to be unveiled at comic con - Instagram

Director Nitesh Tiwari recently revealed at San Diego Comic-Con that the first instalment would conclude with a cliffhanger to leave audiences eager for the second chapter. It was explained by the filmmaker that the story was too expansive to be told in a single film.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Eyes Oscars For Ramayana - Instagram
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Eyes Oscars For Ramayana Track, Says ‘See You At The Oscars’

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The trailer for Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to be unveiled during the Brahma muhurat at 4:15 am IST on July 30, while the film itself is set for a Diwali 2026 release. The second instalment will follow during Diwali 2027.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories