Chaar Diwaari Review | Abhinav Jha Anchors A Bracing Psychological Horror Short

It’s a fully furnished apartment. Even the TV has been left behind. Initially, the tenant looks wary as he scans the flat. The deal is too great to be sincere. In a city like Mumbai, where every inch of space is a battleground of dignity and flashes a crude, unforgiving economic barometer, the flat is just too roomy with a spectacular balcony view. There must be some caveat. However, the broker dismisses his concerns, reassures him. The tenant waives off his reservations but the snare gradually snaps into focus. He learns much too late that he ought to have stuck to his initial caginess. Smartly and refreshingly, Shadan opts not to fill in on the tenant’s backstory. It’s an encounter taken at face value. The anonymity sharpens the situation as its own unique, unsparing horror. Production designer Avni Goyal achieves a contained delirium. Every corner of the flat is holding a secret.