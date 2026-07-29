Chaar Diwaari Review | Abhinav Jha Anchors A Bracing Psychological Horror Short

Chaar Diwaari is having its North American premiere at Fantasia Film Festival 2026.
Syed Shadan's psychological horror short is led by Abhinav Jha as a tenant in a unique crisis.
Anurag Kashyap boarded the film as its official presenter.
The mark of a potent short film is revealed by a taste for disruption. It can either be a cumulative air accenting a short film or a sucker punch that signals a striking assuredness. Within a remarkably confined span, the short has to lay the groundwork as well as make us believe enough to care. Celebrating its North American premiere at Fantasia Film Festival 2026, Syed Shadan’s short film, Chaar Diwaari, is, for the most part, a slyly calibrated study of space, subjectivity and psychological disarray. It hurries us into the thick of things. In Mumbai, a broker (Bhushan Patil) is giving an apartment tour to a prospective tenant (Abhinav Jha). But there seems to be some fishy end which is under wraps.
It’s a fully furnished apartment. Even the TV has been left behind. Initially, the tenant looks wary as he scans the flat. The deal is too great to be sincere. In a city like Mumbai, where every inch of space is a battleground of dignity and flashes a crude, unforgiving economic barometer, the flat is just too roomy with a spectacular balcony view. There must be some caveat. However, the broker dismisses his concerns, reassures him. The tenant waives off his reservations but the snare gradually snaps into focus. He learns much too late that he ought to have stuck to his initial caginess. Smartly and refreshingly, Shadan opts not to fill in on the tenant’s backstory. It’s an encounter taken at face value. The anonymity sharpens the situation as its own unique, unsparing horror. Production designer Avni Goyal achieves a contained delirium. Every corner of the flat is holding a secret.
Troubles invade. A rat menace gives way to things abruptly disappearing. Shadan sprays nuggets of mounting desperation and desolation. Even the plants in the balcony look freshly watered. Plates on the walls start vanishing. The tenant attacks the house-help, the only other person to enter the flat. By the time invitees spill in, he’s mired deep inside his mind.
Moving within a limited space, Rajiv Malu’s camera feels as tricky and volatile as the flat itself. It never abandons the tenant’s viewpoint, creating a befuddling, stifling effect. It doesn’t take long before the tenant finds himself shut out. The space that seemed so expansive gives an illusion of contracting, folding in on itself, threatening to engulf and swallow him whole. Escape is blinded by crippling paranoia, the enveloping walls a brutal manifestation of the worst fears.
Chaar Diwaari demanded a lead actor intelligent, physically alert and intuitive enough to seize onto pinpricks of rapidly escalating terror. The buildup is immediate. Jha, who delivered two of 2022’s best, most piercing performances in Achal Mishra’s Dhuin and Parth Saurabh’s Pokhar Ke Dunu Paar, reliably never misses a beat here. Despite few peripheral faces, the short is essentially a thrilling, disorienting one-man show tightly held together by Jha.
Shadan’s script puts the actor through the wringer. Cannily, it keeps its design simple, neat. An unnerving effectiveness gets mined from the cheekily unexplained. Lines between the real and imagined blur. Jha swings from twinges of unsettlement to an absolute breakdown. Jha is excellent in the tiniest flickers. Notice how almost small he becomes in panic when the tenant helplessly asks the house-help if she too noticed the flat getting smaller only to be met with bewilderment.
The intensity of the trapped feeling ratchets up dangerously. Jha entirely commits to the twitchy, uncomprehending energy. Much of the performance has to rely on hyperventilation. The doom wouldn’t have landed if Jha didn’t summon this severe psychological credibility. As things fall apart, control slips, Jha cuts a stiffening, jumpy portrait of alienation. Tentatively pacing across, measuring the thinning distance between the walls, the actor registers each shade of bottomless dread.
Sanyukta Kaza’s edit is key to the cloistering sense of repetition. The compounding urgency is taped onto a psychological splintering, a pit of frustrated uncertainties ricocheting off into extremes. Shadan plays with perspective, drawing us deeper into an inner world pushed onto the edge. Winding up, Chaar Diwaari mildly suffers due to a derivative ending. It feels a tad too familiar. Nevertheless, it doesn’t diminish the film’s taut construction. What matters is how Shadan manages to keep us thoroughly invested, terrifically aided by an actor who plunges all in. Chaar Diwaari is a diabolically gripping short.
Chaar Diwaari is premiering as part of the Fragments of Asia short film program at the Fantasia International Film Festival 2026 on July 30.