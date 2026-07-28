Ram Kapoor Reveals Helping Father Plan His Death, Says Family Still Doesn't Speak To Him

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:

The actor said the decision changed his life forever but also led to a painful rift with his mother and sister that continues even today.

Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor Reveals Helping Father Plan His Death Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Ram Kapoor revealed helping his father through terminal cancer after a relapse.

  • Actor said decision led to over five years of family estrangement and silence.

  • Lock Upp contestants broke down as Harshad Chopda shared his own loss to cancer.

Ram Kapoor made an emotional revelation on Lock Upp after fellow contestant Harshad Chopda exposed one of his deepest secrets during a task. Fighting back tears, the actor shared that he helped his father through his final days after a relapse of pancreatic cancer. He also revealed that the decision created a painful rift with his family, adding that his mother and sister have not spoken to him for more than five years.

Ram Kapoor recalls father's final wish

Speaking on the show, Ram revealed that his father was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at the age of 63 and underwent 18 rounds of chemotherapy after surgery was ruled out. The treatment kept the disease under control for nearly a decade before it returned when his father was 73.

Gautami Kapoor Defends Ram Kapoor - Instagram
Ram Kapoor Controversy: Gautami Kapoor Defends Husband After Shreya Kalra's Allegations

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

It was revealed by Ram that his father, who was in Singapore during the Covid-19 pandemic, decided against undergoing treatment again. He shared that his father had called him privately and asked him not to let him die alone. It was further stated by the actor that he honoured that promise by remaining beside him throughout his final days and holding his hand until the end, while keeping the decision confidential as requested.

Related Content
Gautami Kapoor Defends Ram Kapoor - Instagram
Ram Kapoor Reveals Childhood Molestation - X
Kangana Ranaut questions Ram Kapoor - X
Ram Kapoor-Farah Khan clash on Lock Upp 2 - X

Lock Upp confession leaves contestants emotional

Ram also revealed that his father had asked for a quiet farewell and wished for his funeral rites to be completed on the same day. The actor admitted that the experience transformed his understanding of life and death, making him less fearful of mortality and helping him appreciate life more deeply.

He added that although he believed he had fulfilled his father's final wish, the decision had come at a personal cost, as his mother and sister had stopped speaking to him for over five years.

Following the confession, the atmosphere inside the Lock Upp house turned emotional. Harshad Chopda recalled losing his own mother to cancer before the contestants gathered around Ram to comfort him.

Ram Kapoor Reveals Childhood Molestation - X
Ram Kapoor Opens Up About Childhood Molestation, Leaves Farah Khan And Housemates Emotional

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the reality series streams on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories