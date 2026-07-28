Ram Kapoor Reveals Helping Father Plan His Death, Says Family Still Doesn't Speak To Him

Ram Kapoor revealed helping his father through terminal cancer after a relapse.
Actor said decision led to over five years of family estrangement and silence.
Lock Upp contestants broke down as Harshad Chopda shared his own loss to cancer.
Ram Kapoor made an emotional revelation on Lock Upp after fellow contestant Harshad Chopda exposed one of his deepest secrets during a task. Fighting back tears, the actor shared that he helped his father through his final days after a relapse of pancreatic cancer. He also revealed that the decision created a painful rift with his family, adding that his mother and sister have not spoken to him for more than five years.
Ram Kapoor recalls father's final wish
Speaking on the show, Ram revealed that his father was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at the age of 63 and underwent 18 rounds of chemotherapy after surgery was ruled out. The treatment kept the disease under control for nearly a decade before it returned when his father was 73.
It was revealed by Ram that his father, who was in Singapore during the Covid-19 pandemic, decided against undergoing treatment again. He shared that his father had called him privately and asked him not to let him die alone. It was further stated by the actor that he honoured that promise by remaining beside him throughout his final days and holding his hand until the end, while keeping the decision confidential as requested.
Lock Upp confession leaves contestants emotional
Ram also revealed that his father had asked for a quiet farewell and wished for his funeral rites to be completed on the same day. The actor admitted that the experience transformed his understanding of life and death, making him less fearful of mortality and helping him appreciate life more deeply.
He added that although he believed he had fulfilled his father's final wish, the decision had come at a personal cost, as his mother and sister had stopped speaking to him for over five years.
Following the confession, the atmosphere inside the Lock Upp house turned emotional. Harshad Chopda recalled losing his own mother to cancer before the contestants gathered around Ram to comfort him.
Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the reality series streams on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.