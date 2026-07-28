'Malicious Garbage': Shilpa Shetty Denies Fake Social Media Post On India's Reservation System

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Shilpa Shetty has strongly refuted a viral social media post falsely attributing controversial remarks on India's reservation system to her, calling it fabricated garbage.

Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty denies fake post on reservation Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Shilpa Shetty denied a viral social media post containing controversial remarks on India's reservation system.

  • The fabricated screenshot falsely claimed that reservation cannot create skill and suggested patients should only visit doctors of their own caste.

  • She called the viral post "completely fabricated" and "malicious garbage", and urged her followers on X not to fall for the misinformation.

Actor Shilpa Shetty dismissed a viral social media post. The online upload falsely linked her to controversial comments about India's reservation system, sparking widespread debate across multiple digital platforms. Trouble started when a doctored screenshot began circulating online. The image falsely mimicked an Instagram post from the actor's official profile.

Shilpa Shetty debunks fake post on reservation

Shetty refuted writing the post. The online assertions are "completely fabricated" and "malicious garbage", Shetty said. She urged the public to ignore the false uploads circulating under her identity.

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Details of fake post

The fabricated screenshot claimed that reservation cannot create skill. The edited image also suggested that patients should only be treated by doctors from their own caste. Many users initially assumed the actor had shared the post as the screenshot gained traction online.

Shetty rejected the viral claims. She clarified it on X (formerly Twitter) that she had no connection to the circulating image.

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"I am shocked to see fake statements on reservation falsely attached to my name. This is completely fabricated, malicious garbage," Shetty wrote on X.

She criticised those spreading the falsehoods. The actress also clarified that she never released the text. "Do not fall for this fake news," Shetty added.

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Face altered screenshots, doctored photos and fake quotes of celebs are increasingly rising. Several high-profile individuals recently fought off forged online uploads wrongly linked to their profiles.

Fans supported the actress following her statement. They praised her swift response and called for stricter action against creators of fake posts designed to damage reputations. Social media users also urged others to verify information before sharing it online.

On the work front, she was last seen hosting a cooking-based reality Maa Hai Na on ZEE5.

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