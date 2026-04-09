Shilpa Shetty Exits Coke Web Series, Shefali Shah Likely To Step In

The Shilpa Shetty exits Coke web series update has surprised fans, especially given her planned reunion with Jackie Shroff. With scheduling conflicts forcing her out, Shefali Shah is now in advanced talks to take over the role in the slice-of-life drama.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Coke Series
Shilpa Shetty Exits Coke Series, Shefali Shah in Talks Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Shilpa Shetty exits Coke web series due to scheduling conflicts.

  • Shefali Shah in advanced talks to replace her in drama.

  • Series set to begin production later this month as planned.

The news that Shilpa Shetty exits Coke web series has shifted attention towards a sudden casting change in what was shaping up to be a nostalgic reunion. The slice-of-life drama, which was set to bring her back on screen with Jackie Shroff after years, will now move forward without her.

While there was clear excitement around the pairing, scheduling conflicts appear to have made the collaboration difficult. The project, backed by producers Shujaat Saudagar and Vikesh Bhutani, is gearing up to begin filming soon, leaving little room for delays.

Shilpa Shetty exits Coke series due to scheduling conflicts

According to sources close to the development, the decision was not creative but logistical. It was shared that the actor had been keen on the script and the opportunity to reunite with Jackie Shroff, but her existing commitments made it impossible to align dates.

The exit comes at a crucial stage, as the series is preparing to go on floors. With timelines already in place, the makers had to act quickly to avoid pushing the schedule further.

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Shefali Shah in talks to replace Shilpa Shetty in Coke

With the role now vacant, the makers have reportedly approached Shefali Shah as a replacement. Known for her strong, grounded performances, she is said to have been a top choice from the beginning.

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It has been indicated that discussions are currently in an advanced stage, with both sides working towards finalising details. The intent, according to insiders, is to bring in someone who can add emotional depth and credibility to the narrative.

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The series, directed by Nupur Asthana, is expected to begin production later this month. While the casting change alters its initial appeal, it also opens up the possibility of a fresh dynamic, one that could redefine the tone of the story.

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