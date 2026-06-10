Teyana Taylor To Receive 2026 BET Icon Of The Year Award

Teyana Taylor has been named Icon of the Year at the 2026 BET Awards.
Taylor recently won a Golden Globe and snagged an Oscar nomination for One Battle After Another.
The award show is on June 28.
Teyana Taylor will be honored with the Icon of the Year Award at the 2026 BET Awards. The Icon Award recognizes an artist who made a defining mark in entertainment, with past honorees including Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx and Usher.
In the freshly concluded award season, Taylor won a Golden Globe for best supporting actress in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, received an Oscar nomination for the same role and also earned a best R&B album Grammy nomination for her project Escape Room. Taylor first introduced herself to the music industry in 2014 with her album VII, followed by the release of her album K.T.S.E.
The honor will be handed out during the show’s live broadcast on June 28 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles with comedian Druski hosting the proceedings. As per a release, the award, “celebrates the artist who is defining this moment. This distinction belongs to the creative force whose work, presence, and vision are setting the tone right now – someone whose impact isn’t measured in years but in the undeniable weight they carry in every room, every conversation, and every corner of the culture they touch.”
“Teyana Taylor is the embodiment of what it means to be an icon in this moment,” Connie Orlando, EVP, specials, music programming & music strategy at BET said in a statement. “She doesn’t ask for a seat at the table; she builds the table, designs the rooms, and sets the tone for everyone who walks in. Her fingerprints are all over culture, and it is an honor to celebrate everything she represents on Culture’s Biggest Night.”