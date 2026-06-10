Teyana Taylor To Receive 2026 BET Icon Of The Year Award

The honor will be handed out during the show’s live broadcast on June 28 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles with comedian Druski hosting the proceedings. As per a release, the award, “celebrates the artist who is defining this moment. This distinction belongs to the creative force whose work, presence, and vision are setting the tone right now – someone whose impact isn’t measured in years but in the undeniable weight they carry in every room, every conversation, and every corner of the culture they touch.”