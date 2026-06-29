BET Awards 2026 Photo Gallery: See The Best Photos

The 2026 BET Awards, hosted by Druski, were held on Sunday (June 28) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Teyana Taylor was honoured with the Icon of the Year Award, while Sylvia Rhone took home the Ultimate Icon Award, and Cardi B accepted the award for best female hip hop artist. Lauryn Hill was honoured with the Living Legend Icon Award. The stars took over the 2026 BET Awards with their best looks. You can find the best photos of red carpet looks, winners and performances from the night here.

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BET Awards 2026
1/26
Kehlani Best Female R&B/Pop Artist winner
Kehlani, winner of the award for best female R&B/pop artist, poses in the press room during the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
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2/26
Cardi B Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Female Rapper
Cardi B accepts the award for best female hip hop artist during the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/John Locher
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3/26
Teyana Taylor BET Awards 2026 Icon of the Year
Teyana Taylor, winner of the icon of the year award, poses in the press room during the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
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4/26
Lauryn Hill Living Legend Icon Award winner
Lauryn Hill accepts the living legend icon award during the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/John Locher
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5/26
Janet Jackson BET Awards, Janet Jackson surprise appearance BET Awards
Janet Jackson arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
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6/26
Leon Thomas, winner of the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist 2026
Leon Thomas, winner of the award for best male R&B/pop artist, poses in the press room during the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
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7/26
Ari Lennox BET 2026 performance
Ari Lennox performs during the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/John Locher
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8/26
selah marley bet awards performance
Selah Marley performs during the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/John Locher
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9/26
Tierra Whack BET Awards 2026 performances
Tierra Whack performs during the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/John Locher
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10/26
Muni Long press room 2026 BET Awards
Muni Long poses in the press room during the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
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11/26
Alexia Jayy 2026 BET performance
Alexia Jayy performs during the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/John Locher
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12/26
bet awards 2026 Queen Latifah performs
Queen Latifah performs during the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/John Locher
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13/26
Kehlani winner Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Kehlani, left, winner of the award for best female R&B/pop artist, and Destin Conrad pose in the press room during the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
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14/26
Jennaske BET Awards red carpet look
Jennaske poses in the press room during the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
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15/26
bet awards 2026 Gail Bean and Isaiah John
Gail Bean, left, and Isaiah John speak during the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/John Locher
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16/26
BET Awards Lizzo red carpet look
Lizzo arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
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17/26
Jamie Foxx and his 17-year-old daughter, Anelise Bishop BET Awards
Jamie Foxx, left, and Anelise Bishop arrive at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
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18/26
BET Awards 2026 Max B
Max B poses in the press room during the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
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19/26
BET Awards 2026 Brandee Evans arrives
Brandee Evans arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
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20/26
BET Awards 2026 Cardi B performs
Cardi B performs during the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/John Locher
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21/26
BET Awards 2026 Keke Palmer, from left, Tierra Whack, and Queen Latifah
Keke Palmer, from left, Tierra Whack, and Queen Latifah arrive at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
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22/26
BET Awards 2026 Raye performs
Raye performs during the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/John Locher
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23/26
BET Awards 2026 Patrice Sway McKinney, left, and Porsha Williams
Patrice "Sway" McKinney, left, and Porsha Williams arrive at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
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24/26
BET Awards 2026
Chlöe Bailey arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
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25/26
BET Awards 2026 Michael Archer Jr., left, Imani Archer, and Morocco Archer
Michael Archer Jr., from left, Imani Archer, and Morocco Archer speak during the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/John Locher
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26/26
BET Awards 2026 Kehlani performs
Kehlani performs during the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/John Locher
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