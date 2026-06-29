BET Awards 2026 Photo Gallery: See The Best Photos
The 2026 BET Awards, hosted by Druski, were held on Sunday (June 28) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Teyana Taylor was honoured with the Icon of the Year Award, while Sylvia Rhone took home the Ultimate Icon Award, and Cardi B accepted the award for best female hip hop artist. Lauryn Hill was honoured with the Living Legend Icon Award. The stars took over the 2026 BET Awards with their best looks. You can find the best photos of red carpet looks, winners and performances from the night here.
1/26
2/26
3/26
4/26
5/26
6/26
7/26
8/26
9/26
10/26
11/26
12/26
13/26
14/26
15/26
16/26
17/26
18/26
19/26
20/26
21/26
22/26
23/26
24/26
25/26
26/26
Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE