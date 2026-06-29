Teyana Taylor Delivers Powerful Speech At BET Awards 2026: 'Greatness Is Measured By How Many People Stand Beside You'

Teyana Taylor was honoured with the Icon of the Year Award at the 2026 BET Awards held on Sunday.
An emotional Teyana Taylor accepted the award with gratitude rather than arrogance, reflecting on her 20-year career in the entertainment industry.
The Oscar-nominated star rejected industry competition, urging artists to support each other, hold doors open, and share their platforms.
Oscar-nominated actor Teyana Taylor was honoured with the Icon of the Year Award at the 2026 BET Awards held on Sunday (June 28) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Janet Jackson surprised Taylor by presenting the award. The unexpected appearance left the recipient emotional from the start.
After praising Jackson, the Golden Globe winner delivered a strong message about industry solidarity and mutual support.
Teyana Taylor's inspirational speech at BET Awards 2026
During her acceptance speech, Taylor, 35, reflected on her career of 20 years.
“Tonight they handed me a title, and that title is Icon of the Year... And for a little minute I wondered if I was supposed to feel uncomfortable saying that title out loud,” Taylor said.
“I’m not accepting what I’ve earned with arrogance, I’m accepting what I’ve earned with gratitude,” she added.
She praised collaboration. “Most of my career has been spent building my own dream while helping somebody else build theirs, because I believe there’s room for all of us to win... Even if that means pouring from my own cup into someone else’s, so they can overflow, not because I had to, but because that’s just who I am. That’s pretty damn iconic, if you ask me,” said the One Battle After Another actress.
Taylor also said that the entertainment “business can be very wicked. It teaches us to compete, but I’ve never believed that my success had to call someone else’s theirs. If I know something, I should teach it. If I open a door, I should hold it. If I have a platform, I should make room for another voice. Thank you.”
She believes “greatness isn’t measured by how many people stand beneath you, it’s measured by how many people stand beside you because you’re willing to reach back, that’s the only legacy I care about. So tonight I will wear this title loud and proud because I promise to continue to earn it.”
She concluded her speech by crediting her parents and her two children, whom she called her “greatest masterpiece” and hoped were watching from home.
“Thank you to everyone who’s allowed me to be a part of your story, and thank you to everyone who’s been a part of mine. It truly takes a village, and I’m beyond blessed with the one that God has given me. Thank you so much, BET, for this honor. I love you all,” Taylor said.