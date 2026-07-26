Indian Game Show: Bharti Singh And Harssh Limbachiyaa Announce New Celebrity Show

Indian Game Show With Bharti And Harssh has officially been announced by Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. Hosted by comedians Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa, the upcoming entertainment series promises a mix of comedy, celebrity guests, playful pranks and surprise challenges. The first promo offers a glimpse into the show's light-hearted format, where well-known faces from the entertainment industry find themselves caught in hilarious situations.