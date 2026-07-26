Indian Game Show: Bharti Singh And Harssh Limbachiyaa Announce New Celebrity Show

Indian Game Show With Bharti And Harssh features celebrity guests in hilarious prank-filled challenges.
Anita Hassanandani, Karan Patel, Deepika Singh and Tony Kakkar appear in the first promo.
Bharti Singh and Harssh reunite after completing three successful seasons of Laughter Chefs.
Indian Game Show With Bharti And Harssh has officially been announced by Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. Hosted by comedians Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa, the upcoming entertainment series promises a mix of comedy, celebrity guests, playful pranks and surprise challenges. The first promo offers a glimpse into the show's light-hearted format, where well-known faces from the entertainment industry find themselves caught in hilarious situations.
Indian Game Show With Bharti And Harssh first promo promises laughter
The newly released promo begins with Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa introducing viewers to their "LOL" family through a vlog-style opening. The fun soon escalates as several celebrity friends arrive at their home after learning about the duo's latest television venture.
Anita Hassanandani, Deepika Singh, Karan Patel and singer Tony Kakkar make cameo appearances in the promo, joining Bharti and Harssh for a series of comic moments, harmless pranks and unexpected surprises. The show's tagline, "Jahaan Doston Ko Phasayenge Aur Aapko Hasaayenge," was shared by the makers, hinting that celebrity participants will be placed in amusing situations designed to entertain viewers.
Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa reunite for another comedy venture
Bharti Singh has built a successful career as a comedian, television host and actress, earning popularity through comedy and reality shows. Harssh Limbachiyaa, meanwhile, has worked as a writer, producer and presenter across several television projects.
The couple, who married in 2017, have frequently collaborated on television shows, digital content, podcasts and their YouTube channel, offering fans a glimpse into both their professional and personal lives. They recently concluded the third season of Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment.
While the makers have confirmed that Indian Game Show With Bharti And Harssh will stream on Sony LIV and air on Sony Entertainment Television, the official premiere date is expected to be announced soon.