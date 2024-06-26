Television

Suniel Shetty Brews Filter Coffee, Bharti Singh Prepares Medu Vada In ‘Laughter Chefs’

The new episode of ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ will welcome Bollywood’s dynamic actor Suniel Shetty, affectionately known as ‘Anna,’ who will come to fulfil a promise made to host and comedian Bharti Singh.

X
Suniel Shetty Photo: X
info_icon

The new episode of ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ will welcome Bollywood’s dynamic actor Suniel Shetty, affectionately known as ‘Anna,’ who will come to fulfil a promise made to host and comedian Bharti Singh.

Suniel will bring his charisma and warmth to the show, and with his arrival, the episode will be infused with a special touch of Anna. The superstar not only fulfils his promise to appear on the show but also personally brews filter coffee for Bharti, whom he considers his younger sister. In return, Bharti prepares medu vada at the guest's request. Suniel praises her for the unique blend of Punjabi and South Indian flavours in her preparation of medu vada and sambar.

The episode also features Shruti Bisht, Megha Chakraborty, and Namish Taneja, the cast of tue upcoming show ‘Mishri’. The cast shares heartfelt moments with the celebrities, adding to the warmth of the occasion with their ‘rishton ki meethas’. In a fun banter, Namish urges Suniel to recite his iconic dialogue and Suniel dedicates his dialogue to Mishri in such a way that he says “Mishri mai tumhe bhool jaau ye ho nahi sakta, aur tum mujhe bhool jaao ye mai hone nahi dunga!”

Adding more flavour to the upcoming episode, joining the fun are the celebrities' families, who gather to show their support. Vicky Jain's mother and sister-in-law, Nia Sharma's mother, and Arjun Bijlani's wife participate at their cooking stations, providing guidance while Chef Harpal Singh allows them a three-minute window to cook alongside their loved ones.

During this time, a special bond develops between Vicky's mother and Ankita Lokhande, as Ankita closely follows her instructions. Additionally, Krushna Abhishek entertains everyone by playfully imitating Salman Khan and teasing Vicky's sister-in-law, highlighting the contrast between her quiet demeanour and her lively persona on ‘Bigg Boss’. 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ airs on Colors.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case
  2. No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal; Delhi Court Allows 3-Day CBI Custody For Delhi CM
  3. Akhilesh Yadav’s Message To LS Speaker Om Birla: ‘Expect No Public Representative’s Voice Will Be Stifled’
  4. Hope Voice Of Opposition Will Be Allowed In Lok Sabha: Rahul Gandhi
  5. Karnataka: Bengaluru Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Prajwal Revanna In Sexual Assault Case
Entertainment News
  1. Harsh Mayar Of 'Gullak' Fame Gains 8 Kilos For His Role In The Show
  2. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Prediction: Prabhas Starrer Expected To Earn Rs 100 Crore Worldwide On Day 1
  3. Rashmika Mandanna Attends Childhood Friend's Wedding In Kodagu; Says 'I Miss Home'
  4. 'MaXXXine': Lilly Collins, Kevin Bacon, Giancarlo Esposito Attend The Los Angeles Premiere
  5. Kamal Haasan And S Shankar Confirm ‘Indian 3’: Our Initial Idea Was To Do Only One Part
Sports News
  1. India At Paris Olympics 2024: Five Boxers Set To Train In Germany Ahead Of The Games
  2. County Championship 2024: Ollie Robinson Registers Second-Most Expensive Over In First-Class Cricket
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Judoka Tulika Maan Shifts Focus To Medal Pursuit After Surprise Quota
  4. Formula 1: Lando Norris Has 'Emerged From The Pack' As Red Bull's Main Threat, Says Horner
  5. SA Vs AFG, T20 World Cup SF: 'Best Game' Is Yet To Come, Says South Africa Coach Rob Walter
World News
  1. Kenya President William Ruto Rejects New Tax Bill, Sends It Back To Parliament After Deadly Protests Kill 23
  2. Italy PM Pays Homage To Satnam Singh In Parliament, Condemns 'Inhumane Act' That Killed Indian Farm Worker
  3. Swiss Inspect The Damage After Sudden Storms Flood Roads, Halt Air Traffic In Geneva
  4. Russia Begins Closed Door Trial For WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: Who Is He And Why Was He Arrested?
  5. Keira Knightley Makes A Chic Return To Paris Fashion Week In Chanel
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Sports News June 26 Highlights: Hockey India Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case