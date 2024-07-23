Television

'FIR' Actor Kavita Kaushik Quits Television: I Keep Getting Offered TV Projects On Daayan

Kavita Kaushik has revealed that she is bidding farewell to television. She said that the content on television is regressive.

Kavita Kaushik
Kavita Kaushik Photo: Facebook
info_icon

Best known for playing the role of Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in SAB TV’s ‘FIR’, Kavita Kaushik is one of the most popular actors on Indian television. However, in a shocking development, the actor has decided to quit television. In a recent interview, she opened up about her decision and revealed that she was getting offers to play a daayan (witch) in serials.

In a conversation with Times Now, Kavita Kaushik revealed that she is not interested in doing television anymore. She revealed that she wants to do web series or movies. She said, “TV toh mujhe karna hi nahin hai (I am not interested in working in the TV industry at all). I can’t do 30 days of work. I am open to doing web shows or movies, but I am not a typical-looking heroine who can easily get cast in all kinds of roles. There are only a few kinds of roles that suit my personality.”

Kaushik revealed that she receives television offers, but the roles do not attract her anymore. She continued, “I keep getting offered TV projects on daayans (witches) like ‘Shaitaani Rasmein’. But I can’t have the same life I had three years back when I was doing full-time television. I am thankful for that phase, but I was young, and I wanted money. But now, I can’t devote that kind of time. In fact, when ‘FIR’ didn’t used to take a lot of time, yet I would crib.”

In the same conversation, the actor mentioned that the content on television is regressive. She added, “That’s why I don’t want to be a part of it. There was a time when TV was progressive, and we had different kinds of shows. There was a variety and there was entertainment for everyone. But now, the kind of content we’re showing is really bad for the young generations to watch.”

On the work front, Kaushik was last seen in ‘Carry On Jatta 3.’

