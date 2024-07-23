'FIR' Actor Kavita Kaushik Quits Television: I Keep Getting Offered TV Projects On Daayan

In a conversation with Times Now, Kavita Kaushik revealed that she is not interested in doing television anymore. She revealed that she wants to do web series or movies. She said, “TV toh mujhe karna hi nahin hai (I am not interested in working in the TV industry at all). I can’t do 30 days of work. I am open to doing web shows or movies, but I am not a typical-looking heroine who can easily get cast in all kinds of roles. There are only a few kinds of roles that suit my personality.”