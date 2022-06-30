Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Kavita Kaushik To Make Her OTT Debut With 'Tera Chhalaava'

Indian actress Kavita Kaushik is set to enter the world of OTT with 'Tera Chhalaava' which will release on July 7 on Hungama Play.

Kavita Kaushik
Kavita Kaushik IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 1:51 pm

Television actress Kavita Kaushik is all set to make her OTT debut with the crime thriller 'Tera Chhalaava'.

The web show showcases five stories of love, deception, and murder. The actor is quite excited about her debut and she opens up about her role in it.

Kaushik is a part of the story 'Happy Anniversary' in 'Tera Chhalaava' that is full of twists and turns - a husband and wife trying to gain an upper hand in a marriage full of deceit.

She says: "OTT is a great platform that offers you an interesting range of roles. With the chance to essay a wide range of characters to play, it's perfect for how I enjoy working now. Also, I believe finite stories or projects are what the audiences want. I'm glad to have progressed from doing a show for nine years to a medium that will allow me to do different roles that would challenge and satisfy me as an artist."

The actress further shares about her character and adds: "My layered character in the project is very different from how the audience has seen me so far, so I am looking forward to their response."

Sharing her shooting experience, Kaushik adds: "Thankfully it was quite effortless for me as I believe one is as good as their co-actor, and Kabir, being a fantastic co-actor, made it very easy for me. It was absolutely wonderful to collaborate with him. Our fun acro-yoga sessions during the free time, in between shots, kept the mood light and positive."

Each episode has a different director and 'Happy Anniversary' is directed by Prabal Baruah. The anthology also features Sandeepa Dhar, Anveshi Jain, Samikssha Bhatnagar, Manish Goplani, Amit Behl, Dhiraj Totlani, Aabhaas Mehta, Vedika Bhandari, and Archana Vednekar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hungama Play (@hungama_play)

'Tera Chhalaava' will be released on July 7 on Hungama Play.

[With Inputs from IANS]

