Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

After ‘The Kashmir Files’, Vivek Agnihotri Announces His Next Film 'The Vaccine War', Unveils First Look

Vivek Agnihotri's next 'The Vaccine War' will be released in 11 languages on August 15, 2023 under I Am Buddha Productions.

Vivek Agnihotri launches 'The Vaccine War'
Vivek Agnihotri launches 'The Vaccine War' Twitter

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 12:29 pm

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's last film, ‘The Kashmir Files’, received a lot of praise from critics alike. It also became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year. Recently, the filmmaker grabbed the attention as he dropped a hint of his upcoming film and left the netizens wondering about the title of the film.

Now putting an end to all the wait of the fans, Vivek has finally come up with his upcoming film and it is titled 'The Vaccine War’. It's clearly evident through the title and first look poster that the film 'The Vaccine War' will open certain chapters about COVID-19 and vaccination drills in the country. A vial containing Covid-19 vaccine can be seen in the poster, and the message reads, “A war you didn’t know you fought. And won.”

The poster also brings along the release date of the film, which is scheduled on Independence Day, August 15, 2023. The film is all set to go on the floors soon this month. 

Check it out:

Speaking about the film, Vivek said, “When ‘The Kashmir Files’ was postponed during Covid-19 lockdown, I started researching it. We also started researching with the scientists of ICMR and NIV, who made our own vaccine possible. Their story of struggle and sacrifice was overwhelming and we understood how these scientists fought a war waged against India not just by foreign agencies but even our own people. Yet, we won against superpowers by making the fastest, cheapest and safest vaccine. I thought this story must be told so that every Indian can feel proud of their country.” He added, "This will be India’s first pure science film about a bio-war we had no idea about."

Since the filmmaker believes in making films for the audiences who are at the roots of our country, ‘The Vaccine War’ will be released in 11 languages including Hindi, English, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu and Assamese. 

Pallavi Joshi, Vivek’s wife and producer of I Am Buddha Productions, shared, “This film celebrates the triumph of our excellent bio scientists. The vaccine war is our tribute to their sacrifice, dedication, and hard work.”  

‘The Vaccine War’ would be released in the country through Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner, and the makers have not announced the cast yet. 

