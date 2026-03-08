Champions League: Bayern Munich Lose Manuel Neuer To Calf Injury Ahead Of Atalanta Showdown

Bayern Munich will be without Manuel Neuer for their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 meeting with Atalanta after the veteran goalkeeper suffered another calf injury just weeks after returning from a similar setback

Atalanta vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Manuel Neuer injury update
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer warms up ahead of the Bundesliga soccer game between Bayern Munich and Mönchengladbach in Munich, Germany, Friday, March 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Harry Langer
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer ruled out of UEFA Champions League match against Atalanta

  • Neuer suffered calf muscle tear, weeks after similar setback that kept the him out for three matches

  • Jonas Urbig expected to start for Bayern

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer suffered another injury setback that will rule him out of Tuesday’s Champions League game against Atalanta.

Bayern said Saturday that Neuer has a minor muscle tear in his left calf from the team’s 4-1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach on Friday and that he will be out “for the time being.”

It’s the second time Neuer tore a left calf muscle in as many months as he had the same injury during Bayern’s 3-0 win over Werder Bremen last month. That kept him out for three weeks until his comeback on Friday.

Neuer will be 40 later this month and his contract with Bayern is up at the end of the season. The club reportedly wants to offer him a one-year extension.

Jonas Urbig will step in again in his absence.

