Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal

The reports of actress Sonakshi Sinha's marriage to her rumored beau and actor Zaheer Iqbal have been making headlines over the past few days. The latest one being the couple would tie the knot this year.

Sinha has shared a video on her Instagram account to break her silence on these rumors, according to a report by The Times of India. The caption read, "Me to media: Kyu haath dho kar meri shaadi karwana chahte ho? (Why do you all want me to get married as soon as possible?)"

On the other hand, Iqbal confirmed his relationship by dropping a video with Sinha.

Meanwhile, on the professional side, the pair will next be seen in the film 'Double XL.' Satram Ramani is directing the film, which also stars Huma Qureshi.