Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal

There have been rumors about Sonakshi Sinha marrying her rumored beau Zaheer Iqbal. She denies them by sharing a reel on Instagram.

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 11:05 am

The reports of actress Sonakshi Sinha's marriage to her rumored beau and actor Zaheer Iqbal have been making headlines over the past few days. The latest one being the couple would tie the knot this year.

Sinha has shared a video on her Instagram account to break her silence on these rumors, according to a report by The Times of India. The caption read, "Me to media: Kyu haath dho kar meri shaadi karwana chahte ho? (Why do you all want me to get married as soon as possible?)"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the other hand, Iqbal confirmed his relationship by dropping a video with Sinha. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, on the professional side, the pair will next be seen in the film 'Double XL.' Satram Ramani is directing the film, which also stars Huma Qureshi.

