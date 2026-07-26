Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 3: Vijay's Final Film Recovers, Hits Rs 100 Cr India Gross

Jana Nayagan released after a long delay.
On Day 3, Vijay's final film saw a welcome growth at the box office.
Despite an impressive opening, Jana Nayagan didn't scale up to Vijay's biggest box office hits.
Vijay's ultimate film, Jana Nayagan, released after a seven-month delay. The film received middling reviews, many criticising its predictability and stretched runtime. While the film began promisingly at the box office but not stupendously, it encountered a crushing 50% drop on its second day. The third day saw some recovery. The film saw a strong leap on Day 3, collecting Rs 28.50 crore net. It's all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club.
Jana Nayagan Box Office Trajectory
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected ₹42.70 crore on its opening day. However, on day two, its first Friday, the film saw a 50% dip in collections, reaping only ₹21.51 crore. On its first Saturday, though, the film registered a 34.8% jump, collecting ₹28.50 crore across 12,299 shows. This takes the film's total India gross collection to ₹108.93 crore, while its domestic net collection stands at ₹92.35 crore. On the third day, the show count has seen a hike as the film will be enjoying a total of 12,300+ shows approx throughout the entire day. In Telugu, Jana Nayagan hit a drop rather than witnessing a growth. On Day 2, the morning occupancy was 19%, while on day 3, it was 16%.
Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan trails the journey of an ordinary man whose life changes dramatically after he decides to stand up against injustice. As he takes on powerful forces, he gradually transforms into a leader of the people, with the narrative exploring his evolution from a common citizen to a figure who fights corruption and oppression. The film ran into a long battle with the CBFC, hitting theaters after a frequently posptoned release.
Produced by Venkat K. Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju, Nasser, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, and Priyamani.