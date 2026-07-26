Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 3: Vijay's Final Film Recovers, Hits Rs 100 Cr India Gross

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected ₹42.70 crore on its opening day. However, on day two, its first Friday, the film saw a 50% dip in collections, reaping only ₹21.51 crore. On its first Saturday, though, the film registered a 34.8% jump, collecting ₹28.50 crore across 12,299 shows. This takes the film's total India gross collection to ₹108.93 crore, while its domestic net collection stands at ₹92.35 crore. On the third day, the show count has seen a hike as the film will be enjoying a total of 12,300+ shows approx throughout the entire day. In Telugu, Jana Nayagan hit a drop rather than witnessing a growth. On Day 2, the morning occupancy was 19%, while on day 3, it was 16%.