Tom Chadbon Dies At 80: Game Of Thrones And Doctor Who Actor Remembered By Fans

Tom Chadbon died aged 80 after decades across British film and television.
Doctor Who fans remembered his iconic Duggan performance from City of Death.
Chadbon’s Game Of Thrones role came among his final screen appearances.
British actor Tom Chadbon, best known for his appearances in Doctor Who, Game of Thrones and Casino Royale, has died aged 80. Chadbon passed away last weekend, with his death announced on Monday by publishing company Fantom Events, which represented him. No cause of death was disclosed.
Fantom Events described Chadbon as a familiar face across film and television and remembered him as a warm and friendly colleague. The company also offered its condolences to his family following his death.
Tom Chadbon’s career across Doctor Who and television
Born in Luton, Bedfordshire, Chadbon began his acting career in the late 1960s. During the 1970s, he appeared in productions including ITV Playhouse, Out of the Unknown, Juggernaut and Churchill’s People.
His most recognisable Doctor Who role came in 1979, when he first played Duggan in City of Death. The character became a fan favourite and Chadbon returned to the role during the series’ run through 1986.
His extensive screen credits also included The Bill, Midsomer Murders, Foyle’s War, Where The Heart Is, Sherlock Holmes, Peep Show, Blake’s 7 and Silent Witness. He also appeared in the James Bond film Casino Royale and the television miniseries Rebecca.
Game Of Thrones role and tributes
One of Chadbon’s later high-profile appearances came in HBO’s Game of Thrones, where he played High Septon Maynard. His role in the fantasy series was among his final screen credits, with his career spanning around 120 film and television productions.
Tributes have since appeared across social media. Actress Lisa Bowerman, who worked with Chadbon on Doctor Who, remembered him as “wonderful”. Fans particularly recalled his performance as Duggan, with several describing the character as one of the show’s most memorable supporting roles.
Others remembered Chadbon as a charismatic performer whose face appeared regularly across British television for decades. His career left a mark across science fiction, crime dramas, comedy and major film franchises.