Assam Emerged as Stellar Model in Tiger Conservation: CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that the state has emerged as a "stellar model" in tiger conservation, and affirmed his government's commitment to protect the big cats on International Tiger Day.
He said anti-poaching measures and technology-driven surveillance, among others, have paid off for wildlife protection in the state.
“On #InternationalTigerDay, we celebrate the remarkable success of India's tiger conservation strategy, with Assam emerging as a stellar model of habitat management and wildlife protection,” Sarma said in a post on X.
Through rigorous anti-poaching measures, active corridor preservation and tech-driven surveillance, Assam’s tiger population has steadily grown in the last few years, he claimed.
Sarma said that a “standout milestone this year is the incredible transformation of the Nameri Tiger Reserve, which quadrupled its tiger count from 3 to 12”.
“From Kaziranga and Manas to Orang and Nameri, our reserves stand proud as secure sanctuaries for the Royal Bengal Tiger. Let us reaffirm our commitment to protecting these apex predators and maintaining the ecological balance of our region,” the chief minister added.