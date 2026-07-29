Govt to Setup 250 Water ATMs Across Delhi

The Delhi government plans to install 250 water ATMs for Rs 58 crore across the national capital, Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Wednesday.
"We have approved the project in the board meeting; initially we will start with government schools," Singh said.
The Delhi Jal Board has also approved a project to set up 15 decentralised sewage treatment plants (DSTPs) worth Rs 2,000 crore.
"This project will help in increasing the overall sewage treatment capacity by around 103.5 MGD," Singh said in a press conference.
To clean Yamuna, the government has also approved in-situ treatment of Najafgarh drain, which is one of the biggest contributors of pollution in the river.
"We have approved a project worth Rs 65 crore for in-situ wastewater treatment of Najafgarh and Delhi Gate drain. The work will be given for three years, and the payment will be performance-based," he added.
Recently, the city faced water supply issues because of low raw water availability.
"The project for revival and restoration of the Wazirabad Pondage Area to enhance raw water storage and improve operational efficiency has also been approved. Now we plan to increase the holding capacity of the pond area from one day to two -three days," Singh said.
He added that DJB has also approved a pre-feasibility study by IIT Roorkee for laying a main line from Munak Regulator to Haiderpur to convey 1,050 cusecs of water at the estimated cost of Rs 7,240 crore.