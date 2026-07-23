Nirbashito To Re-Release Amidst Taslima Nasrin's Return To Kolkata After 19 Years

She elaborated, "It would be a great joy for Taslima Nasreen to finally return to Kolkata. She stayed in Delhi all these years to remain close to the city, hoping to be welcomed back one day. Whether she returns permanently should be her choice — but Kolkata should at least give her that opportunity. This is the language she writes in, yet she has lived away from those who speak it. The re-release of Nirbashito makes this moment especially emotional for me. Inspired by Nasrin’s exile from Bangladesh and her forced departure from Kolkata, the film explores the pain of displacement. You answer a book with another book, a poem with another poem — but you don’t exile a person for writing. In the end, those acts only brought her more readers. She never stopped writing. I never imagined, while making the film, that I’d one day re-release it hoping to welcome her back. This circle will be complete if she returns with the dignity she deserves. She once told me she’d wanted to be a poet, but life compelled her to write about society, injustice and exile instead. If Nirbashito releases while she’s in Kolkata and she can watch it here again, it will feel like a full circle".