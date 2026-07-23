The Rings Of Power Season 3 First-Look Stills Reveal Jamie Campbell Bower As Celeborn, Galadriel's Husband

The Rings of Power Season 3 has dropped a first-look still of Jamie Campbell Bower.
The actor is essaying Celeborn, Galadriel's love interest.
The new season drops on November 11 on Prime Video.
Season 3 of Prime Video's The Rings Of Power is set to premiere on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in eight episodes. Daniel Weyman plays Gandalf in The Rings of Power. He was introduced in Season 1 as "the Stranger," a mysterious figure with no memory of his identity, and confirmed as Gandalf in the Season 2 finale when he claimed his staff and name.
A Season 3 teaser trailer is scheduled to premiere during Prime Video's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, July 24. One of the biggest stars joining the cast in The Rings of Power Season 3 is Jamie Campbell Bower, who recently lit up the screen with his performance as Vecna in the final two seasons of Stranger Things. Details about Bower’s role were a secret until a first-look image disclosed that he will play Celeborn in The Rings of Power Season 3. Celeborn is revealed to be Galadriel's (played by Morfydd Clark) husband; in an interview, Bower called his version of the character a “lover-boy.”
The Rings Of Power Season 3 Trajectory
“He has this voice that is rich and hypnotic and sonorous that feels it has the wisdom of the ages buried inside of it,” said showrunner Payne. “And then we did a chemistry read [with Clark], and instantly it just felt like he loved her so much. It felt so natural, and so organic, and so right.
The official Season 3 synopsis directly spells out the season's central event, "Jumping forward several years from the events of Season 2, Season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last."
Co-showrunner Patrick McKay made it even more pronounced in a recent Empire Magazine interview: "This is the season where Sauron makes the One Ring in the volcano." His co-showrunner J.D. Payne added: "We have a full-on villain this season, in a way that was quite different before. This third season is darker, more dangerous."
Composer Bear McCreary returns for Season 3, with production shifting to Shepperton Studios in Surrey — a planned leap up from Bray Film Studios in Berkshire, where Season 2 was produced, after Amazon signed a long-term deal for Shepperton's expanded facilities. Filming ran from May 2025 through an official wrap on December 10, 2025.