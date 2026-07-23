The Rings Of Power Season 3 First-Look Stills Reveal Jamie Campbell Bower As Celeborn, Galadriel's Husband

A Season 3 teaser trailer is scheduled to premiere during Prime Video's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, July 24. One of the biggest stars joining the cast in The Rings of Power Season 3 is Jamie Campbell Bower, who recently lit up the screen with his performance as Vecna in the final two seasons of Stranger Things. Details about Bower’s role were a secret until a first-look image disclosed that he will play Celeborn in The Rings of Power Season 3. Celeborn is revealed to be Galadriel's (played by Morfydd Clark) husband; in an interview, Bower called his version of the character a “lover-boy.”