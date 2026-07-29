Ariana Grande Sues Hackers Over Unreleased Music Leaks And Stolen Recording Footage

Ariana Grande lawsuit alleges hackers leaked 45 unreleased songs during 2023 alone.
Court filing claims phishing attacks targeted photographers and producers working with Grande.
Singer seeks identities of anonymous hackers behind years of alleged digital theft.
Ariana Grande has taken legal action against anonymous hackers over the alleged theft and circulation of her unreleased music and private recording material. According to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles, the singer has accused unidentified individuals of orchestrating phishing scams and hacking schemes to gain unauthorised access to the digital accounts of her close collaborators before leaking and selling the stolen content.
Ariana Grande alleges years of hacking and music leaks
According to court documents reviewed by Variety, the lawsuit targets unnamed John Does who allegedly accessed devices and cloud accounts belonging to photographers, producers and other members of Ariana Grande's creative team. It was alleged in the filing that unreleased songs, music video footage, studio recordings and private photographs were unlawfully obtained before being distributed or sold for substantial sums.
The lawsuit further stated that the singer is seeking to identify those responsible and hold them legally accountable. It was also stated in the filing that deterring such conduct was important not only for Grande but for others in the entertainment industry who could face similar cyberattacks.
Lawsuit details reveal multiple alleged security breaches
The legal filing claims the alleged leaks date back several years. According to the complaint, a photographer's Dropbox account was compromised in 2019, while a producer's mobile device was allegedly hacked in 2020, giving attackers access to unreleased masters, demos and recording session footage.
The lawsuit also alleges that 45 unreleased Ariana Grande songs were leaked in 2023 alone. In another incident, hackers were accused of creating a fake Gmail account and website in 2024 to impersonate one of Grande's photographers and obtain unreleased images from a digital technician.
The lawsuit was filed on July 27 in Los Angeles and comes as Grande seeks to identify the alleged hackers behind years of digital breaches involving her unreleased creative work.