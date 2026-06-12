Ariana Grande Slams ICE Video Using Her Song, Calls It 'Heinous Nonsense'

Ariana Grande criticised the ICE video featuring her song Bye online.
The White House responded after a singer condemned an immigration enforcement promotion.
Controversy reignited debate about artists' rights and political messaging.
Ariana Grande has strongly criticised the use of her music in a White House social media video linked to immigration enforcement efforts. The singer reacted after her 2024 track Bye was featured in content promoting legislation associated with increased funding for ICE and Border Patrol operations. Her response quickly gained attention online and added her name to a growing list of artists who have objected to their music being used in political messaging without their approval.
The controversy erupted after the video appeared on social media platforms, where viewers noticed Grande's song accompanying footage connected to immigration enforcement initiatives backed by President Donald Trump's administration.
Ariana Grande reacts to White House ICE video
Responding publicly, Grande made her feelings clear in a comment that rapidly circulated online. It was written by the singer that her music should never be used in connection with what was described as "barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense."
The statement immediately sparked widespread discussion across social media, with supporters praising her stance while others debated the broader political issues surrounding immigration enforcement.
White House responds to Ariana Grande criticism
The White House later addressed the backlash. According to Reuters, it was argued by spokesperson Abigail Jackson that the real victims were American citizens harmed by undocumented immigrants. The response further intensified the online conversation surrounding the video.
The dispute arrives amid heightened scrutiny of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations. Immigration policies have remained a major focus during Trump's second term, with enforcement activities expanding across several major American cities.
The incident has also reignited discussions about whether artists should have greater control over how their music is used in political campaigns and government-related content.
As the debate continues, Ariana Grande's reaction has become one of the most talked-about celebrity responses to a political issue this year.