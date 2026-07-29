Alia Bhatt Expresses Concern Over Assam Floods, Appeals For Immediate Relief: 'It Happens Every Year'

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Alia Bhatt is the latest celeb to express solidarity with those affected by the Assam floods and urged fans to support the flood victims.

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt on Assam flood crisis Photo: Instagram/Alia Bhatt
Summary of this article

  • Alia Bhatt has come forward to voice her concern for the flood victims in Assam.

  • She has urged her fans to step forward to support relief efforts

  • The actress also said that she will share a few ways we can support relief efforts.

Assam is currently reeling under devastating floods. Many people have lost their lives, several villages remain submerged, and lakhs of people and livestock are displaced. The death toll has reached 75 according to the recent updates from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). A total of 4 lakh 45 thousand 495 people remain affected across 631 villages.

Several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan and Bhumi Pednekar, have come forward to support relief efforts for Assam floods. Alia Bhatt is the latest to express solidarity with those affected and urged fans to support Assam flood relief.

The actress is worried about the situation and the recurrence of floods, saying that the crisis “still catches us off guard”.

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On Tuesday, taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia expressed concern over the families and livestock affected by the deluge, calling for immediate relief efforts. She also appealed to her followers to step forward and help the flood victims.

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“Right now, floods are affecting so many parts of our country with Assam being among the hardest hit, facing an incredibly challenging time,” Alia wrote in her note.

“More than 60 lives have been lost. Lakhs of people have been displaced. Entire families have lost their homes, their land, their livestock... and for some, even the people they love. It happens every year and it still catches us off guard,” she added.

The National Award winner concluded her note, “Assam needs immediate relief right now, and it'll need support for the long road to recovery. If you've been wondering how you can help, I'll be sharing a few ways we can support relief efforts over the next few days, through organisations working on the ground” with hashtag, “#CircleOfHope”.

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Have a look at her post here.

Alia Bhatt post
Alia Bhatt's post for Assam floods Photo: Instagram
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Actor Salman Khan is also providing physical aid directly in the flood-affected areas. Khan with the help of a local fan club in the state will distribute aid directly to affected residents through his charity, Being Human. The assistance will roll out in multiple stages, an associate of the actor confirmed, India Today reported.

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