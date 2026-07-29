Assam Floods: Salman Khan Partners With Fan Club To Launch Multi-Phase Relief Operations

Salman Khan has teamed up with an Assam fan club to carry out direct, on-the-ground flood relief operations in the state through his NGO, Being Human.
The phased relief initiative has commenced its first phase by distributing ready-to-eat food packets, medicines, drinking water, sanitary pads, and mosquito repellents.
Subsequent phases of the operation will focus on supplying ration kits, construction aid, providing shelter, and rebuilding damaged schools and hospitals.
Actors Bhumi Pednekar, Adil Hussain and Papon are among several public figures have come forward to help the victims hit by Assam floods. They have also used their respective social media platforms to highlight the crisis and appealed to public to help the needy in this difficult time.
Actor Salman Khan is one of the few providing physical aid directly in the affected areas. Khan joined forces with a local fan club to distribute aid directly to affected residents through his charity, Being Human. The assistance will roll out in distinct stages, an associate of the actor confirmed, India Today reported.
Multi-phase relief operations begin
The first phase is underway. Volunteers are handing out ready-to-eat meals and critical provisions, including medicines, purified water, sanitary napkins and mosquito repellents. Later stages will deliver ration kits and building materials. The NGO will also offer temporary housing and reconstruct damaged schools and hospitals.
Assam flood crisis deepens
A severe wave of flooding hit the state in mid-July 2026. Relentless monsoon rains and an upstream cloudburst triggered the devastation. Intermittent flooding has occurred since late April. The crisis escalated significantly around July 18 and 19, leaving Upper Assam as the worst-hit region. According to the latest reports, Sivasagar, Golaghat, Charaideo, Jorhat, Nagaon and Kamrup Metropolitan districts are the worst-affected areas.
According to experts Assam floods have worsened over time because of deforestation, embankment breaches and heavier rainfall.
A total of 4 lakh 45 thousand 495 people remain affected across 631 villages. ANI reported that the death toll has climbed to 75. The relief and restoration measures in the affected areas are underway.
NGOs and common people are leading the flood relief distribution among affected people with the assistance of the SDRF and NDRF.