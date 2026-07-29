Dev Anand's Son Suneil Anand Passes Away At 70 In UK

Ahead of Dev Anand's birth centenary on September 26, 2023, Suneil said he had been with his father for 40 years to take care of him. "I even coordinated taking our classic movie Guide to the Cannes Film Festival in 2008. It was the first Indian classic to be selected by the Cannes committee to be showcased at the festival. It was a major milestone for dad, for us, Navketan and India," he said.