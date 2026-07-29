Dev Anand's Son Suneil Anand Passes Away At 70 In UK

Suneil Anand, son of Dev Anand, died on Tuesday.
He breathed his last after suffering a heart attack in London.
Gina Narang, his niece, confirmed Suneil Anand's death.
Legendary cinema icon Dev Anand and actor Kalpana Kartik's son, filmmaker and actor Suneil Anand, passed away on Tuesday (July 28) in the UK. He was 70. Gina Narang, his niece, confirmed Suneil Anand's death in a statement.
Suneil Anand death reason
Suneil Anand suffered a heart attack in London while travelling to India from the US via the UK, NDTV reported.
He was admitted to a hospital. After an initial assessment, doctors planned to perform a stent procedure. However, before the procedure could start, Suneil suffered a second heart attack. The medical team did their best to revive him but couldn't save him.
"With heavy hearts, our family mourns the passing of Suneil Anand. We are comforted by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support, for which we are truly grateful. We kindly request privacy as we navigate this difficult time together," Gina Narang said in the statement.
Suneil Anand's early life and career
Suneil was born in Zurich, Switzerland. He made his Bollywood debut with his father in the 1984 film Anand Aur Anand after completing his studies in the US. He also starred in films such as Car Thief, Main Tere Liye and Master.
Suneil quit acting and managed his father's production banner, Navketan Films, in Mumbai.
Ahead of Dev Anand's birth centenary on September 26, 2023, Suneil said he had been with his father for 40 years to take care of him. "I even coordinated taking our classic movie Guide to the Cannes Film Festival in 2008. It was the first Indian classic to be selected by the Cannes committee to be showcased at the festival. It was a major milestone for dad, for us, Navketan and India," he said.
He had also revealed his plans to work on a film for his father.
"It's a huge movie dedicated to my father. I am producing and directing. The show goes on. I will continue to take my father's legacy forward," he had said.
May Suneil Anand's soul rest in peace, and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.