Right-Wing Commentator Mohandas Booked Over YouTube Remarks on Delhi Students' Protest

In the video, Mohandas allegedly said the Delhi students' protest "could lead to incidents of gang rape" and claimed that there would be no complaints because "those attending the protest like rape and there are girls who enjoy being raped." He also allegedly said that, if he were in charge, he would impose a curfew, order the protesters to disperse and, if they refused, "open fire", claiming that although some people would be killed or permanently injured, the situation would be brought under control within hours and the bodies shifted to hospitals.