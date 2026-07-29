Delhi Police Files FIR Over Abusive Posts Against PM Modi, Seeks Account Details From X

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Outlook News Desk
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The FIR is filed over the allegation that "derogatory, malicious and defamatory content" targeting constitutional authorities was being circulated on social media

PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Police Files FIR Over Abusive Posts Against PM Modi, Seeks Account Details From X Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Delhi Police has registered an FIR over abusive, defamatory social media posts targeting PM Modi and constitutional heads.

  • X has been asked to delete the content and hand over full account holder details, name, address, contact info, email, login/logout timestamps.

  • Separate notices have gone out to several other accounts, including some news portals, over abusive posts against Modi and security forces during the protests

Delhi Police have registered an FIR over circulating abusive social media posts against Prime Minister Modi and have asked X (formerly Twitter) to provide details of the accounts that published such content, the Indian Express reported.

The FIR is filed over the allegation that "derogatory, malicious and defamatory content" targeting constitutional authorities was being circulated on social media.

Separately, notices have also gone out to a number of other social media accounts, including some belonging to news portals, over abusive posts targeting the Prime Minister and security forces during the student protests in Delhi and elsewhere, per NDTV.

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What Police Have Asked X For

The Delhi police have asked X (formerly Twitter) to hand over full details of the account holder behind the posts, including:

  • Immediate deletion or removal of the alleged posts and videos from the platform

  • Complete registrant details of the account holder, full name, address, contact details and email ID

  • Login and logout records with time and date stamps

  • Any other information relevant to the investigation

  • Preservation of details related to the alleged content for future reference

  • A certificate under Section 63(4) of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), which governs the admissibility of electronic evidence

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Broader Crackdown Since the CJP Protests

The FIR builds on a wider enforcement drive Delhi Police has run since late July. Two days prior, per ANI, the force had directed several social media platforms to take down posts and videos carrying abusive remarks against the Prime Minister, allegedly uploaded during the student protests at Jantar Mantar and the violence tied to the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" march.

Delhi Police's social media monitoring team has been scanning platforms on an ongoing basis to flag such content, issuing takedown notices to intermediaries once objectionable posts are identified, as per the report.

Police had earlier identified more than 400 social media handles allegedly linked to Pakistan that were circulating fake narratives, rumours and deepfake videos related to the demonstrations, according to NDTV.

Several posts have already been removed following these notices, police said. The monitoring effort remains active, with cyber and social media teams continuing to track online activity linked to the protests for further violations.

(With inputs from agencies)

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