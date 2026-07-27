FIR Issued Against Bengali Actor Sreelekha Mitra Over PM Modi Poster At NEET Protests

While a complaint against Mitra was lodged at the Anandapur Police Station by BJP leader and party spokesperson Keya Ghosh, reports of complaints having been filed against her at the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station and several other police stations were also received. Ghosh added, “We saw attacks on journalists during the demonstration. Even women journalists were not spared and were molested. Such actions cannot be accepted. Showing the Prime Minister in this manner is also unacceptable, which is why the FIR has been filed.”